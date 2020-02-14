The Cody swim team didn't add any new qualifying times during the Last Chance meet on Thursday, but every swimmer dropped time in their events.
The Broncs won six events during the meet – TC Hansen in the 200 IM, Joren Vipperman in the 50 free, Porter Laing in the 100 free, Peter Kim in the 500 free, and Dillon Romero, Bradley Fick, Laing and Vipperman in the 400 free relay.
Finishing second for Cody was the 200 medley relay team of Max Peters, TC Hansen, Fick and Vipperman; the 200 free relay of Romero, Ethan Hope, Anbo Yao and Trevor Freyder; Laing in diving and Hope in the 200 free.
Cody finished second behind Powell, while Worland took third.
