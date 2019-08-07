The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming recently announced winning entries in its 10th annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photo contest. Local winning artworks are on display at the Park County Library now through Sept. 2.
Winners include Cody High School student Kinley Bollinger who took first place in the Wyoming Lands category for her image of Grand Prismatic Hot Spring in Yellowstone.
In her statement accompanying the entry, Bollinger said, “I reflected on the beauty of our planet while taking this photo. Moments like these make me determined to protect our wild and free home.”
“It’s exciting to see how the students view nature through their own individual lenses. The contest is a great way to get kids outdoors and interacting with the natural world,” said Briana Brower, major gifts manager for The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming. “We hope that this experience will carry over into their own commitment to conservation.”
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Wyoming Lands, People and Nature, Wyoming Waters and Wyoming Wildlife. More than 500 entries were submitted.
First-place winners received $250 each, second-place winners received $100 each and third-place winners received $50 prizes. All Park County high school students are encouraged to join the next contest, beginning in Spring 2020.
