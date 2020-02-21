Cody stuck in until the end but couldn’t best Kelly Walsh in Northwest Quadrant play Friday at Sweitzer Gym.
The Fillies fell 43-37 to remain winless in Northwest Quadrant play, however the close loss to a tough 4A team had them optimistic with the postseason looming.
Freshmen sisters Reece and Kennedi Niemann led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively and Cody led in every quarter but the fourth.
Kelly Walsh senior Isabel Lyons led all scorers with 14.
Cody plays at Rock Springs on Saturday.
