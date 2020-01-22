Dale McBride stands just 5-foot-11, but somehow he plays like a center for the Meeteetse boys basketball team, running up more of his many points in the low post than he does from outside.
It is counter intuitive, but it works for him to play a 6-11 man’s game.
Last weekend, as the Longhorns swept all four games in their own Little Six Tournament in Meeteetse, McBride’s scoring totals read this way: 31 points, 27, 18, 26.
“He’s an all-around player,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “He works in the paint. He’s got good overall basketball knowledge. He’s a step ahead.”
So were the Longhorns between Thursday and Saturday when they improved their record to 7-7.
Meeteetse overwhelmed Ten Sleep 68-32, topped Arvada-Clearmont, clobbered Midwest, 55-7 and had a struggle with Dubois 62-44 before pulling away in the second half.
“I think I can jump real well,” McBride said of building up his points close to the hoop, on layups or hooks with either hand.
Dubois led 17-15 after the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. The Longhorns, who beat the Rams early in the season, were not pleased at the half.
“We went into the locker room and we were all down,” sophomore Mickle Ogden said, who added 7 points. “We all knew what we had to do.”
Point guard Dace Bennett, who scored 20 points, hit some long-range shots to balance McBride’s moves as the Longhorns steadily edged away in the second half.
Despite some Meeteetse foul trouble (including McBride) it was 43-34 after three quarters. Dubois never could make a surge after that and the Longhorns scored the final nine points of the game.
“Everything’s clicking now,” Bennett said of how the Longhorns have gone 5-1 in their last six games. Playing so well in the tournament “means a lot. We came out determined. We’ve definitely been playing with intensity every single practice, every single game.”
McBride said that hard work, on rebounding and defense, has been valuable.
To win all four tournament games, he said, “feels great.”
McBride’s next move Saturday night was to head home and celebrate with a Gatorade.
