It is time to get geared up for spring fishing. If you did not get around to oiling reels, checking monofilament spinning line for damage – abrasion, UV degradation for instance – and replacing the old line, now is the time to do so.
Those line guides on spinning rods can groove if dirty and bearings on spinning reels can quit rolling. These should be checked as well for damage before you head out to enjoy the season ahead.
If you are a fly fisher and discovered your floating lines had stopped doing that and were sinking by the end of 2019, chances are good that fly line did not miraculously repair itself over the winter months. In case you are not aware of this, fly lines wear out much faster than in the past and sooner than you would think they should. Lots of things damage modern fly lines that are now made of copolymer plastics and designed to cast further and float higher.
Fly anglers step on their fly lines more than they retrieve line. Every time they hook and play a fish, fly line is hand-retrieved rather than cranked back onto the fly reel. While this is an easy way to quickly land fish that don’t run very far, it also places the hand-retrieved or “stripped in” fly line on the ground where wading boots, brush and other obstacles either crush or tangle the line.
A good tug to remove line trapped underfoot or entangled in brush to free the line will peel that plastic coating off quickly. One now has a sinking, not floating line.
Because fly lines are no longer inexpensive and can easily eat a $50 or $100 bill or more these days, fly line care is important if one wants to hang onto a fly line an entire season. If lucky enough to avoid the above damage by using your fly reel for what it was designed for, and you clean and pay attention to how your line is used, the line might even last through two seasons.
The waters in rivers and streams in the Cody-Yellowstone region has lots of dissolved solids that make for growing stupendous amounts of biomass which converts into bigger than average trout compared to areas where this miracle of nature doesn’t exist. These dissolved calcium, sulphate and other minerals have a tendency to get on not only fly lines but fly reels and fly rod line guides.
The minerals are also extremely abrasive to the three essentials fly fishers use the most. Again, cleaning, oiling and wiping down equipment is essential to keeping everything in perfect working condition. It truly is disheartening to hear a reel drag squeal, or worse, have it freeze shut. It’s truly a surprise to see a line guide worn completely into by the minerals that have cut a groove in them, that, in turn, cuts that expensive fly line.
Most importantly, waders should be checked for leaks and tears before wearing them again this season. Nothing is worse than entering a river, stream or lake expecting to be dry and even toasty to discover a leak.
Wading boots should be examined to make sure felt or rubber soles are in good enough condition to keep the angler stuck to the stream bottom and not slipping and sliding while wading. Taking an unexpected swim or a nasty fall which usually results with the angler landing on and breaking a reel or rod can easily be avoided by giving all equipment a good inspection.
Last, but not least, if one has a hard-sided boat, inflatable raft or float tube, these should also be examined prior to launching. Examine gel coat for damage, if you have nicks, chips, scratches, etc., on a hard side fiberglass boat, get some gel coat and repair, then let dry thoroughly before getting the boat wet. Fiberglass boats that have lost their protective gel coat soak up water like a sponge. Once damaged, repairs are very expensive. Motor mounts should also be examined to insure the motor stays on the boat and doesn’t do a deep six to Davy Jones’ locker. That is not good.
Rubber rafts and float tubes depend on air to keep them on top of the water. If the tubes or air bladders go soft or deflate quickly, you have a leak or many leaks. Find the problem and repair inflatable watercraft while dry before launching into the river for whitewater or fishing thrills. If you do not know how to do this, YouTube has plenty of videos showing you how.
While on YouTube, there are videos that demonstrate how to safely row inflatable watercraft since few in trout country are set up with a motor for propulsion. Watch those and practice, practice, practice the advice and techniques. Based on what I witness every year, rowing lessons are needed by most inflatable raft owners. And, do not forget to purchase and show your Wyoming Aquatic Invasive Species sticker on watercraft over 10 feet in length. These are mandatory.
Do not forget to check oars for cracks, splintering and loss of varnish. If your motor fails, you are going to wish you had checked all these beforehand. If one uses aluminum or graphite oars, these can be damaged by rocks and other debris over the course of a season. Oarlocks are small but important items often overlooked by floaters. Oarlocks can and will bend under oar pressure if an oar gets jammed into something or put under stress while floating.
Regulations require nonmotorized boats to carry a spare oar. Make sure the third oar is easily accessible when the need arises. Boaters and floaters need personal flotation devices should someone go overboard or if a boat sinks.
These are also required in the Wyoming boating regulations. Check these for rips and other damage, too. If worn, replace. Personal floatation devices must be Coast Guard approved and rated for type III through V use. Safety first, right? Once done with all the above I wish you a safe, fun fishing season.
