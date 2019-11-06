Seventh-grade
schedule
The Fillies opened the season Nov. 2 by hosting Lander and Riverton.
Nov. 9 - Cody vs. Thermopolis at Worland, 9 a.m.
Nov. 9 - Cody at Worland, 11 a.m.
Nov. 14 - Cody at Powell, 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 9 a.m.
Nov. 16 - Cody at Rocky Mountain, 11 a.m.
Nov. 19 - Cody vs. Greybull, 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Thermopolis at Powell, 9 a.m.
Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Worland at Powell, 11 a.m.
Nov. 25 - Cody vs. Powell, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Cody A and C vs. Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Cody B vs. Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 5, Cody vs. Lovell, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 7 - B Jamboree at Lander, TBA
Dec. 14 - A Conference at Thermopolis, TBA
Eighth-grade schedule
The Fillies opened the season Nov. 2 at Powell against Lander and Riverton.
Nov. 9 - Cody at Thermopolis, 9 a.m.
Nov. 9 - Cody vs. Worland at Thermopolis, 11 a.m.
Nov. 14 - Cody vs. Powell, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Lovell, 9 a.m.
Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Rocky Mountain, 11 a.m.
Nov. 19 - Cody vs. Greybull, 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Thermopolis, 9 a.m.
Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Worland, 11 a.m.
Nov. 25 - Cody vs. Powell, 2:15 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Cody A and C vs. Burlington, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Cody B vs. Meeteetse, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 5, Cody at Lovell, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 7 - B Jamboree, TBA
Dec. 14 - A Conference at Worland, TBA
