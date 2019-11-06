Practice

Madeline Lee, (from left) Sara Riolo, Hannah Holeman, Callie Shelton, Molly Hays, Ada Nelson, Hailey Holeman and Riley Simone run drills during basketball practice Tuesday at Cody Middle School.

 LAUREN MODLER

Seventh-grade

schedule

The Fillies opened the season Nov. 2 by hosting Lander and Riverton.

Nov. 9 - Cody vs. Thermopolis at Worland, 9 a.m.

Nov. 9 - Cody at Worland, 11 a.m.

Nov. 14 - Cody at Powell, 4:15 p.m.

Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 9 a.m.

Nov. 16 - Cody at Rocky Mountain, 11 a.m.

Nov. 19 - Cody vs. Greybull, 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Thermopolis at Powell, 9 a.m.

Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Worland at Powell, 11 a.m.

Nov. 25 - Cody vs. Powell, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 3 - Cody A and C vs. Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 - Cody B vs. Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, Cody vs. Lovell, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 7 - B Jamboree at Lander, TBA

Dec. 14 - A Conference at Thermopolis, TBA

Eighth-grade schedule

The Fillies opened the season Nov. 2 at Powell against Lander and Riverton.

Nov. 9 - Cody at Thermopolis, 9 a.m.

Nov. 9 - Cody vs. Worland at Thermopolis, 11 a.m.

Nov. 14 - Cody vs. Powell, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Lovell, 9 a.m.

Nov. 16 - Cody vs. Rocky Mountain, 11 a.m.

Nov. 19 - Cody vs. Greybull, 4:15 p.m.

Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Thermopolis, 9 a.m.

Nov. 23 - Cody vs. Worland, 11 a.m.

Nov. 25 - Cody vs. Powell, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 3 - Cody A and C vs. Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 - Cody B vs. Meeteetse, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, Cody at Lovell, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 7 - B Jamboree, TBA

Dec. 14 - A Conference at Worland, TBA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.