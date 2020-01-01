In Greek mythology, halcyon days refer to the actual or imagined spells of warm, windless days during the normally turbulent month of December. According to fables, this is when the mythical halycon bird calmed the seas in order to lay her eggs on a nest built to float on the waves.
In modern times, the term has become a reference to a period of bygone, golden days of summer or fall. Or perhaps a reference to some passionate romantic period of discovery and enlightenment between lovers. More succinctly, it is a period of renewal book-ended by a period of evolution and then decline that marks the height of some endeavor or situation.
A good reference would be the “golden” days of mule deer hunting. I caught this period on it’s declining days and still tagged some giants. Those of you too young to have been there were probably raised on your father’s or uncles tales of those almost magical days of mule deer hunting in our American west. A time when big eared forest giants grew massive antlers while living relatively unmolested in shady mountain coverts.
And the fishing. It was spectacular. There were places and times where virtually every cast was rewarded by a splash of water and a hard tug on the line. The sheer numbers of fish were unimaginable to the youth of today. Yet, in less than half a century, an unethical population of spoilers indulging in unfettered capitalism has virtually destroyed the reasons wilderness wanderers both fished and hunted to feed their families and to renew their souls with solitude and discovery.
Presently, one of the world’s great trout streams, the storied Madison River in Montana, is in the center of a controversy as Montana Fish and Game tries to decide how to manage it. Like one of Montana’s other prize rivers, the Smith, it is under siege from anglers, recreational boaters, partying college students and riverine enthusiasts beyond number. Simply put, it is slowly being destroyed from over-use. A problem initially precipitated by an unregulated overabundance of commercial guides and outfitters who envisioned the river as their private bank account.
I remember it differently, before the commercialists arrived. Back when a tent pitched beside its murmuring waters would yield a pair of trout for supper and a chance to unwind on a warm summer night beside a glowing campfire while dying embers faded into the silence. A time before it was discovered by the entrepreneurs and the diehard capitalists.
Then there was the Smith River, where Sandi and I found a treasure beyond measure – but that was over 50 years ago. Now it has been virtually destroyed as far as recreational usage by local residents is concerned. That’s what I’ve been told as we haven’t been back in a half century. Today, access is by permit only and users must apply for a permit.
Those permits are required to float from Camp Baker to Eden Bridge, the most rewarding stretch of that fabled river. Applications cost a $10 nonrefundable fee. Commercial groups (fishing guides and outfitters) are rumored to apply for multiple permits under a variety of names to enhance their opportunity to take multiple cash-heavy, dude anglers down the Smith at the expense of locals who just want to relax, float and fish, to utilize a resource that rightfully belongs to them.
What happened?
As often happens where big money can be made, commercial interests discovered that the L.L. Bean and Orvis types would pay big bucks to recreate. Fishing guides and outfitters, in tandem with the state’s G&F department, rightly figured they could entice these big money, high rollers to visit, and were only too happy to oblige, providing angling oriented services for a price.
Chambers of commerce happened, motels and restaurants happened, specialized retail merchants involved with selling tackle and expertise happened. After all, there was money to be made here. In a phrase, similar to a biblical example, they sold our birthright.
But this isn’t just about the Madison, or the Smith or any of Montana’s other blue ribbon trout streams. This is about the rivers much closer to home. Wyoming rivers like the North Fork of the Shoshone, where the daily limit has been steadily reduced over the last 20 years and now sits at a level which makes streamside camping and fishing for dinner a joke.
It’s about rivers like the Clarks Fork, high in the Sunlight country, where the L.L. Bean-types with their $400 waders and $2,500 fly rods are virtually the only ones allowed to fish because of a perceived lack of oversize cutthroat trout in the river. Where an 8-year-old girl with a spin cast rod from the big box store is forbidden by law to dunk a worm or other live bait because of the alleged lack of native fish. Or is it really because it offends the high dollar “purists” to see blue collar working folks with calloused hands and big box tackle catch fish from what they perceive to be “their” river?
But this shouldn’t be a rant against certain egocentric elitists and their overbearing ways. It’s just that I don’t believe any public waters should be placed off limits to any licensed fisher-folk simply because of the type of tackle they use. Especially, privilege should not be extended to certain segments of the population simply because they have the money to help rebuild certain aspects of a particular resource. That’s nothing more than officially granting outright buying privileges on public resources to whoever can afford it.
The point is, if the fishery, or any public resource, is that endangered, shut it down until it recovers. Then reopen it to everyone again. To do otherwise is to practice economic discrimination and we have enough of that in this world already. My understanding of the American model of resource management says the resource belongs to the public at large. Not to just members of certain elitist conservation organizations.
Yeah, I know, it’s complicated. And it’s going to get much more complicated in our lifetimes. Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.