Northwest College men’s and women’s basketball teams each lost two games last week, all on the road, continuing a slump.
The women were defeated 78-59 by Laramie County, and 67-52 by Eastern Wyoming.
The Lady Trappers are 11-13 overall and 2-5 in Region IX.
Guard Samiyah Worrell scored 13 points in each game and Tess Henry was in double figures with 11 versus Laramie County.
“Rough road trip,” said coach Cam Levett of the five-day journey. “Did not shoot the ball well enough to win on the road. Glad that trip’s over.”
The Northwest men did not do any better despite guard Kyle Brown pumping in 36 points in a 102-90 loss to Laramie, and 27 points in a 90-68 loss to Eastern. The Trappers are 9-15 and 1-7 in league play.
Josh Petteno was in double figures in both games too, going for 17 and 10. Max Dehon scored 14 points against Laramie.
