The Cody girls tennis team swept Powell 5-0 on Tuesday while the boys fell 4-1 at the Cody Tennis Complex.
It was a nonconference match between the two rivals who play again next Thursday in a conference bout.
Fillies 5, Powell 0
No. 1 singles: Teagan Thompson def. Sloane Asay 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Torrie Schutzman def. Ashley Dunkerley 6-2, 6-4
No. 1 doubles: Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke def. Hailee Paul and Sophe Morrow 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Anna Brenner and Ashlynn Staggs def. Sami Cole and Sydenee Thompson 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: Soffy ANderson and Nathalia Morales def. Whitney Hull and Kaili Wisniewski 6-1, 6-3
Powell 4, Broncs 1
No. 1 singles: Cody Champlin lost to Jesse Brown 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Jackson Golden def. Justin Vanderbeek 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and Hayden DeMaranville lost to Aidan Jacobsen and Dylan Preator 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Tristan Dollard and TJ Smith lost to Grant Dillivan and Ethan Bartholomew 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 doubles: CJ Dominick and Mitchel Schwab lost to Jay Cox and Logan Brown 6-4, 6-1
