The Cody Legion baseball team closed out the regular season Tuesday, sweeping Green River to finish 15-1 in conference and 45-12 overall.
Cody 9, Green River 4
Cody got off to a strong start in game one, scoring three runs. Cody Phillips started things off with a double and scored on a single to center by Jared Grenz. Heston Williams then hit an RBI single to left and the final run scored on a single to center by Tyler Grenz.
The Cubs pushed another run across in the second. Max Williams reached on a single to left and Phillips walked. With two outs, Max Williams scored on a wild pitch.
Green River mounted a comeback in the next two innings, scoring two in the third after loading the bases, and one in the fourth on a double. With two outs and a runner on third, Cody got out of the second inning when Jojo Schultz stole second and catcher Devyn Engdahl threw to second baseman Elijah Leyva who quickly tossed it back to catch Jax Peterson trying to steal home and save the tying run.
Cody wouldn't score again until the sixth inning. Hayden Bronneberg reached on an error and Tyler Grenz hit a double to put them in scoring position. Max Williams then hit a double to center to score one run. He was followed by Phillips, who blasted a triple to center to put Cody up 7-3. Engdahl and Schroeder drew walks and Engdahl eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Knights' final run came in the seventh.
Cody finished with 10 hits. Tyler Grenz, Max Williams and Phillips went 2-3 and Jared Grenz 2-4.
Phillips pitched 4 innings for the win, giving up three runs on six hits. Schroeder pitched 3 innings and allowed one run on two hits.
Cody 8, Green River 0
Cody scored in almost every inning to pull away for the win in game two.
With two outs in the first, Jared Grenz hit a solo home run to left. Jack Schroeder was then hit by pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on an error by the catcher. After Heston Williams was hit by a pitch, Schroeder scored on a passed ball.
In the second, Leyva and Phillips hit singles, and Engdahl walked to load the bases. Three runs scored when the left fielder dropped a pop fly by Jared Grenz.
Cody added two more runs in the third. Tyler Grenz reached on a single and Ethan Johnston drew a walk. Leyva then hit an RBI single and Johnston scored on a sac fly by Bronnenberg.
The Cubs final run came in the fifth. Bronnenberg hit a single and Phillips reached on an error to put the runners at second and third. Bronnenberg scored on a ground out by Engdahl.
The Knights got five on in the first six innings by walks, an error and one hit batter. In the seventh three walks loaded the bases before the final batter popped out to Johnston at shortstop to end the game.
The Cubs finished with eight hits. Leyva and Tyler Grenz went 2-3 and Chance Moss 1-1.
Cody's three pitchers combined for a no hitter. Tyler Grenz earned the win, giving up no runs on no hits through 5 innings. Brady Deming pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed no runs. Bronnenberg came in for the final out of the game, throwing just two pitches.
