“There is a river called Astraeus, flowing midway between Berea and Thessalonica, in which are produced certain spotted fish ... whose food consists of insects which fly about the water.
The natives call this insect hippurus. As the flies float on the top of the water in pursuit of their food they attract the notice of the fish, which swim upon them.
When a fish spies one of these insects on the top of the water, it swims quietly underneath it, taking care not to agitate the surface, lest it should scare away the prey; so approaching it, as it were, under its shadow, it opens its mouth and gulps it down, just as a wolf seizes a sheep from the flock, or an eagle a goose from the yard; and having done this it swims away beneath the ripple.” (Claudius Aelianus, Natura Animalium, A.D. 230.)
The “certain spotted fish” in this passage is the trout: the brown trout, Salmo trutta, the absolute definition of “troutness.” Not the brook trout, not the rainbow, or even our beloved Yellowstone cutthroat has captured the awe of fly rodders or spin fishermen more. It has been the brown trout that has given the fishing world the very essence of what a trout is.
Eighteen hundred years ago, another angler, Claudius Aelianus, was so captivated by the way a brown trout stalks its prey that he had to write it down. He forgot to mention the brown trout is also gnarly, savage, a fish with an attitude from hook-up to release, sophisticated and tough and meaner than a snake.
Brown trout have impressed the heck out of anglers for all those reasons. Countless hours have been spent streamside while an angler worked through his or her fly boxes, trying to convince a big brown that a size 5 tails and 24 legs was edible. Other times, we can hook brown trout all day when they were in the mood for ungainly looking rubber legged hopper or wet fly patterns.
During the fall, when the adult browns begin spawning, I have almost had my rod jerked from my hands when working a big rabbit strip streamer through deep runs on a full sinking fly line. If that won’t get your heart pumping, nothing will. Not even when encountering one of our summer-fattened fall grizzlies.
The continuance of cold fronts entering Wyoming has really dropped the water temps, which means that more brown trout will be actively taking flies, surprising anglers that had previously landed but rainbows or cutthroat, as the browns “juice” up by indulging in pre-spawn feeding frenzy to the beginning of their late-in-the year spawning time. The browns were there, but they still had caution when we anglers plied our skills when the days were long and the days were bright.
This coming week is forecast to be cloudy and cool. Browns like these conditions. I am unsure if it gets them riled up or what, but these are the days I choose to go look for those wily bank sippers when the mayfly hatches become heaviest.
Like Aelianus, I like the way the brown inhales his prey (my fly) “just as a wolf seizes a sheep.” Forget those other trout species for a while and have a go at a fall brown. Make sure you bring your smart phone or camera. The rewards can be worth putting on social media to share with others that also pursue the immortalized Salmo trutta.
