Cody standout volleyball player Paige Powell enjoyed every minute of the Wyoming Coaches Association North-South All-Star Volleyball Game on Saturday in Casper.
Powell, who will be playing basketball for the University of Wyoming next season, also got invited to play on the All-Star basketball squad.
“There was some internal conflict for awhile about which game I wanted to play in,” she said. “I absolutely loved it. It was fun to get to play that one more time before it’s strictly hoops for four more years.”
Powell was part of the North Team, led by Cody head coach Stephanie Birch.
“It is a huge honor,” Birch said. “The coaches around the state nominate a few coaches and then those names are sent around to be voted on. It’s very special to be selected to coach something like that from your peers.”
Powell said working with her former coach one more time played into her decision.
“The was definitely the cherry on top for me,” she said. “She’s one of my most favorite coaches and inspirational people.”
Birch also was excited about pairing up with Powell.
“I love Paige,” she said. “She completely changed our program by her attitude and work ethic this past season. I knew she would be selected to play in the volleyball as well as the basketball. I told her how fun it would be for us to have one last ride together. And it was. She’s just top notch.”
Along with Powell, the North squad was made up of Alexa Caballero of Worland, Grace DuBay of Natrona County, Kristin Klaahsen of Arvada-Clearmont, Taylor Lee of Sheridan, Eli Olsen of Buffalo, Mikka Rogers of Hulett, Ashley Steffen of Shoshoni, Aubrie Stenerson of Powell, Lauren Steveson of Newcastle, Grace Trandahl of Wright and Hartly Thorington of Powell.
Birch was assisted by Randi Bonander of Powell and Charee’ Critchfield of Cody.
“They worked so hard and did everything I asked them to do,” Birch said of the team. “We tried to dust off the rust on those skills they already had. It wasn’t about reteaching them or having them buy into my philosophy. It was more about getting them to showcase their skill that got them selected for this honor.
“Practice was a blast with such talented hard workers. Each was a leader in their own gym, so having 12 high-caliber kids to work with was awesome.”
The group gathered last Wednesday and practiced twice a day and once Saturday morning before the match.
“At first we didn’t know each other, but by the end of the first practice we were comfortable with each other,” Powell said. “By the third practice there were leaders bringing everyone together and people were filling their roles.”
Off the court the team also did some team building exercises and went to a movie together.
“We got to go to ‘The Lion King’ as a team,” Powell said. “We grew up watching it, so we’re a bunch of graduated kids and we’re freaking out about it. It was so fun.”
During the match the South won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-12. The North come back to take set three 25-14. The South clinched the match with a 29-27 victory in the fourth set and the North won the fifth and final set 15-12.
“They definitely had a big front row, so they had a good block and some good hitters,” Powell said of the South team. “The first couple of matches were rough for us. We didn’t play great. The third set we wanted to make a statement that we could play with them. In the fourth we battled. It was a great atmosphere with the intensity.”
Powell led the North with 20 kills.
“There was no stress, no pressure,” Powell said. “I just wanted to go out and have fun. I had a couple of hard hits and made some passes to my teammates.”
DuBay added 11 kills, Lee had 16 assists with Trandahl seven.
“I loved being with the top kids in the state and working hard each day to showcase their skill one last time,” Birch said. “The Wyoming Coaches Association puts on a top-notch event. It was a special week and my husband (Jesse Birch) was selected to ref the girls basketball game so being there with him as well as being honored made it that much more special.”
