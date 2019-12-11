Indoor track attracts a variety of athletes for a variety of reasons.
Some are preparing for the outdoor season, others want to get in shape for soccer.
Regardless, this year coach Bret Engdahl is expecting more to come out than last year.
“We had around 40 at our meeting,” he said. “I expect a few more to come than that.”
The season doesn’t start until January, so there’s still time for fluctuation, but Engdahl already sees a solid girls team taking shape with at least 25 Fillies committed, including top returning talents Grace Shaffer, Riley Smith, Baylee Stafford and Riley Welch.
Shaffer’s been preparing since the end of the last outdoor season – capping that off with a 4A state title in pole vault – including spending some of her summer in Boise, Idaho, at a pole vault camp.
She’s more at ease than this time last year, which ended with a third-place finish at indoor state, and more prepared.
“Last year I had a hard time making easy bars,” she said. “Now I’m focusing on what I need to focus on.”
Number-wise she’s eyeing 12 feet, a bar she cleared as a freshman but couldn’t match last year.
Even in a down year Shaffer was still one of the top indoor stars in vaulting and hurdles. She was joined by distance runner Riley Smith, who finished second in the 800 meter, third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 to help lead the Fillies to a seventh-place finish at the state indoor meet.
Welch recorded an eighth-place finish in high jump and the girls 4x800 relay team of Stafford, Shaffer, Ashton Powell and Smith made the podium.
Welch said she’s looking to improve her jumping this year and again make an impact.
Engdahl didn’t know for sure about Powell returning, but said Stafford’s sister Ava, a freshman, would be a boost to the team as another top distance runner.
In the fall the group led the Fillies cross country team to a state title.
Engdahl also expects good things from vaulter Kinsie Reed, jumper Sarah Andre, and runners Nevaeh Asay, Niah Meier, Autumn Wilson among others.
The Broncs indoor track team looks to be more lean, with only around 15 committed so far and the loss of last year’s top athlete in Jared Grenz.
Leaders could include Daniel Geoghegan at pole vault, Isaac Taylor in hurdles and high jump and Todd Bowles in throwing.
Geoghegan has vaulted throughout his high school career and has been working to switch from football.
“Open gyms and recovering from football is a big thing,” he said.
Shaffer has been using open gym time to prepare and to bask in the climate-controlled conditions she misses when the season switches to outdoor.
“There’s no weather to consider, no wind knocking your pole to the side or knocking the bar down,” she said. “It’s a lot nicer.”
As the season hasn’t officially begun yet, in early December the athletes have been using open gyms to hone their skills to prepare for a season that will take them to Casper, Gillette and Idaho.
“I think it’s going to be a good team,” Engdahl said. “It’ll be interesting to see who all shows up.”
