The new guy made a good first impression.
Dale McBride, a transfer from Greybull, scored in double figures in his first four games for the Meeteetse boys basketball team. The Longhorns started the 2019-20 season with a 2-2 mark last weekend at the Carbon County Classic.
Friday, Meeteetse defeated Dubois 55-45 behind McBride’s 24 points, but the Longhorns were overpowered by Encampment 81-33 that day. McBride scored 17 points in that game.
Saturday, Meeteetse lost to Hanna-Elk Mountain 54-31, with McBride the only one in double figures with 10 points, but Meeteetse topped Rock River 67-45. McBride and Tozai May each dropped in 18 points and Dace Bennett hit for 15 points.
“There were definitely some good things,” McBride said of the .500 start to the season. “We need to get back on fastbreaks. Turnovers killed us.”
McBride’s self-analysis was, “I thought I did pretty well.”
But he said he and the Longhorns can improve their movements on offense and he, as the new guy, and his established teammates together need to work more on “getting into a fluid motion on offense.”
Coach Zeb Hagen said he saw many things he liked on the opening weekend, but he is counting on improvement and smoothing out rough edges.
“I think we showed flashes of great basketball on both ends but need to make it more consistent,” Hagen said. “I do believe we finished the tournament much improved from start to finish.
“We will continue to fine-tune and work on the things we need to work on. I was impressed on how well they all played together from top to bottom.”
In another highlight, Bennett had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists versus Dubois.
The Lady Longhorns did not fare as well, going 0-4. Meeteetse lost to Encampment 47-21, the Cheyenne freshman team 44-30, Hanna-Elk Mountain 28-17 and Rock River 51-17.
Delanie Salzman’s 12 points against Encampment were the high game for the Lady Longhorns.
“I thought our girls played decent defense for most of the tournament,” said coach Ernie May. “They were beginning to understand our weakside help defense concepts. All of our girls saw playing time during the weekend, especially our younger players who got to experience varsity-level play for the first time.”
May blamed turnovers as a culprit for many problems.
“We need to work on having productive possessions and being strong with the ball,” he said. “As coaches, we will continue to work on the fundamentals.”
