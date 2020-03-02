Saturday at the 3A State Wrestling Championships, Cody senior Charlie Beaudrie joined a rare group, winning his third state championship.
“It’s really special,” he said. “There’s only a few other guys in the history of Cody to do it, so it’s an elite group.”
Beaudrie faced David Walker of Star Valley in the championship, a rematch of the 3A West Regional title match. Beaudrie led the entire way, winning 11-5.
“Charlie had a dominant season and worked to improve his already solid technique,” coach Trev Wood said. “I’m very happy for him. He continued to be a fierce competitor all season.”
In the first period both wrestlers took their time to try and get in the perfect shot. Beaudrie finally found it with 13 seconds to go to lead 2-0.
In the second period he earned a reversal for two more points and Walker got an escape to make it 4-1.
Beaudrie had a big final period scoring seven points. He started with a takedown and then almost pinned Walker in the first minute for a nearfall.
“I had him on his back and thought I had him pinned but the ref didn’t agree,” he said. “I was feeling great and was confident.”
Beaudrie earned a final takedown in the last seconds.
Walker’s four points came from escapes and a penalty.
“I kept cutting him loose and letting him up,” he said.
Having been in two previous title matches, Beaudrie said he knew what to expect but knowing this was his last made him savor it.
“The championship match was special,” Beaudrie said. “It definitely felt different, especially after the match when I was hugging the coaches. There were a lot of emotions.”
Beaudrie joins Lee Ballinger (1947, 1948, 1949), Bob Hockley (1948, 1949,1950), Dick Ballinger (1953, 1955, 1956), Matt Winninger (1991, 1992, 1993) and Dusty Morris (1992, 1993, 1994) as three-timers.
With the win he also surpasses his brothers John and Dan – two-time state champs for Cody.
“Charlie and his two older brothers John and Dan have a cumulative seven state championships, which is crazy,” Wood said, “especially considering the fact that most high school wrestlers will not make it to the finals once.”
Beaudrie won his first title at 182 pounds but bumped up to 195 last year. This year he wrestled much of the season at 195 but decided to drop down just before the postseason.
“I was giving up about 10 pounds, which was hard wrestling against bigger guys so I decided to cut a few pounds to get to 182,” he said.
In his first state match Friday against Grant Ido of Douglas, Beaudrie got a takedown in the first six seconds and nearfall a short time later, earning the pin in 19 seconds.
Next up was Kyle Thurin of Burns-Pine Bluffs, whom Beaudrie defeated 11-1. He led 2-1 after the first with a takedown, but racked up six points in the second period after an escape takedown and nearfall. In the third period he had another escape and takedown.
“I felt good,” Beaudrie said. “The first match I pinned him in 19 seconds and I dominated and won 11-1 in the second match.”
Beaudrie faced Gabe Mitchell of Torrington in the semifinals. It was 2-1 after the first period, but Beaudrie started to pull away in the second with an escape and two takedowns for five points and a 7-2 lead.
Both Beaudrie and Mitchell scored four points in the final period – Beaudrie off of two takedowns and Mitchell on three escapes and a penalty.
“He ran more technique on top and was able to get nearfall points on most of his opponents,” Wood said. “He wrestled smart on his feet each match. In order to beat Charlie, it is important to slow him down in order to keep the match close, but no one was able to do that.”
Beaudrie finished the season with a 29-6 record.
“There’s a couple of matches I wish I could wrestle again that I lost but otherwise it was great,” he said.
