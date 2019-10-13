The first-place Bozeman Icedogs poured 111 shots on net this weekend to penetrate the Yellowstone Quake's defense and claim a 4-1 victory in Montana Friday night and a 4-3 win Saturday night in Cody.
Not even the best efforts of Quake net-minder Michael Allman, who made 57 and 46 saves, respectively, could give Yellowstone a win in the North American Tier III junior hockey league action. That left the Cody team with a 2-8 mark overall on the season. Bozeman remains unbeaten at 9-0.
The Icedogs were dominant at the Haynes Pavilion going up 2-0 in the first period and holding down the visitors' offense (16 total shots) in the first two periods before the Quake put 19 shots on net in the third period. Yellowstone's only goal was scored by Dylan Rumpke, with assists going to William Sobaski and Jack Harris.
Saturday, the Quake attempted to reverse the decision, pouncing on Bozeman quickly for two first-period goals. Kirwin Johnson gave the hosts a 1-0 lead just 1 minute, 39 seconds into the game and Sobaski scored less than 30 seconds later.
After Bozeman closed the gap, Will Yates scored in the second period, with assists to Evan Snyder and Rumple. The Icedogs finally tied things on a power play later in the second and scored the game-winner at 5:41 of the third.
Yellowstone is on the road next weekend for two games in Great Falls.
