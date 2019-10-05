The Cody volleyball team had a tough weekend, facing No. 1 Kelly Walsh and No. 5 Rock Springs in two conference matches.
To have a chance against both the Fillies would need to be on top of their game. It didn't happen as Cody struggled and didn't play up to its capabilities in either.
Friday on the road the Fillies lost to Kelly Walsh 25-9, 25-12, 25-15.
Saturday at home they hosted Rock Springs on Pink Night. The team wore pink jerseys and raffled gift baskets to raise money for the Playing for Hope foundation.
Cody got off to a strong start, scoring the first five points in game one and leading 8-1 a short time later. Gradually the Lady Tigers began to creep back in though and tied the game at 20. Tied again at 21, 22 and 23, Rock Springs scored the final two points to win 25-23.
In a reverse of the first game, the Lady Tigers jumped to the early lead, going up 8-2. Back to back blocks for Grace Shaffer and Ally Schroeder pulled Cody within one a 10-9, but they could not get any closer as Rock Springs went on a 9-3 run to go up 23-15. Kills by Autumn Wilson, Brittan Bower and Ally Schroeder made it 23-20 but a net serve, something Cody struggled with throughout the match, set up game point for Rock Springs. The Lady Tigers won the match 25-21.
The third game was close early on, but a 12-2 run by Rock Springs made it 20-10. The Lady Tigers continued to pull away and won 25-12.
