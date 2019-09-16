One more week of summer is left before the fall equinox occurs Saturday. No longer will anglers be able to fish late as the daylight hours continue to dwindle away.
Already, the weather has reminded us that winter weather is not all that far away with the abundant rain and high country snow that fell on the mountains around the Big Horn Basin last week.
Rivers and streams took a while to clear this past week after more than an inch of rain fell from the skies, then raced downhill to hit the Shoshone, Greybull and Clarks Fork drainages. While rain is always welcome, it still creates problems for fisher people when it comes after the ground has baked and dried out through August and early September. Thankfully, the next week or so has little moisture in the forecast which will allow anglers to enjoy the last days of summer.
Late September through October generally provides some of the best fishing of the year throughout the greater Yellowstone ecosystem in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Grasshoppers are so plentiful throughout the region, it is almost guaranteed the trout will still be gulping hoppers well into October, if not even into early November this year. Wouldn’t that be a nice way to see the fishing season of 2019 yield to Old Man Winter?
Local lakes have come back to life with the rain and much cooler nights, too. While these waters were not impacted by runoff like our rivers and streams last week, the cold rain and chilly nights did bring a change of attitude to the trout swimming Luce, Hogan and Newton lakes, and also the lakes in the Beartooth Mountains.
The trout seem to know the clock is ticking quickly to the time when the lakes will be frozen, bringing to an end the opportunity to gorge on juicy terrestrial meals provided by grasshoppers, crickets, ants and beetles.
Wet wading, or the act of fishing in quick dry pants or shorts and in a lightweight pair of sandals or wading shoes, is a popular pasttime when ambient temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, July through August. Once the nights become longer than the daytime hours mid-September, donning waders, wool socks and adding a layer of warmth over a fishing shirt also heralds the changing of the seasons.
I don’t know if I am alone in this sentiment, but I actually look forward to the changing of the seasons as one year moves into the next. The changes in the weather provide me the chance to fish through the various insect hatches that occur January through March, April through June, July through September, then, October through December.
The changes in weather and daylight hours also offer me and other anglers a great education as to how and why trout feed throughout the water column every month of the year. Instead of being a fair-weather angler for three months or so, I can be a die-hard angler all year. Come on fall. I am ready and eager to experience what lies ahead. I hope all you readers are also looking forward to the changing of the season.
