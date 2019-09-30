It is privilege and pleasure to live in an area where the changing of the seasons are so abrupt that one has to pause, take a deep breath and absorb what has just occurred in order to process the changes mentally and physically.
One can observe even the plants, birds, fish and wildlife do the same. Maybe that is why most people who live here seem to have perpetual smiles on their faces.
In a previous column I mentioned summer ended in one day, then winter came. That is not entirely true, but it does seem that it happens that way in the northern Rockies more frequently than not. How does one explain these rapid weather changes to those that are, one, unprepared, and two, completely awed by the rapidity of these weather changes.
Anglers and hunters are very susceptible to these abrupt weather changes that occur around the fall equinox. When the temperatures drop rapidly and moisture in the form of rain, sleet or snow is added to the equation, it is difficult to survive without having the proper clothing and protection readily at hand to avoid expiration by a phenomenon called hypothermia. That is when your body temperature drops so quickly, your mental capacity (reason and logic) is dulled to the point freezing to death can occur at 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shorts and wading sandals look cool in outdoor photos when fishing. This attire functions well when temps are 70 degrees and warmer. The hard truth is this: breathable waders, warm jacket, warm hat and rain jackets need to be within a 30-minute walking distance if one wants to survive these winter storm events that can, and will, happen so quickly September-November in this country.
Once this recent winter storm watch blows through, the Cody-Yellowstone region outdoor-oriented individuals will experience daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the next two weeks, if not until winter officially arrives mid-December.
There is plenty of high tech fishing and hunting attire available in the 21st century that will aid in the regulation of body heat on warm days and be a welcome blessing when the temperature drops unexpectedly, or God forbid, anglers take an unexpected swim and get chilled from the dunking.
While this column should be all about the excellent fishing and insect hatches ahead of us during the fall months, this is the right time to get your attention and share with you how to not just survive the sudden changes in weather and temperatures, but to also enjoy the days ahead. For safety and survival, layer your clothing, carry waterproof matches with dry fire starting materials (alcohol soaked cotton balls in a plastic film container work great) handy in case you get stranded and far from your car in an emergency situation.
Since cell phone coverage is limited to traffic corridors and towns in most of Wyoming and Yellowstone Park, it pays to be prepared any time you leave cell access. Here are some items suggested to keep you alive until the weather changes.
•A lightweight tarp that also reflects heat from your body, or from a fire like a space blanket, is a great survival companion, as is parachute cord to construct a lean-to or small tent from the tarp, a knife or multi-purpose tool, spoon, metal cup and energy snacks for a day or two.
•Beef jerky, Power Bars, granola, even Cliff Bars or packaged soups, are good examples of lightweight survival foods when out for a long day streamside. All of these suggested items can easily be packed in a day pack. A fishing vest, though stuffed full, will also handle them. You won’t gain weight on the snacks, nor will you necessarily be comfortable if weather soaks or prevents you from getting back to a vehicle, but you will survive. That is the point of this column. Live to fish or hunt again while enjoying the changing of the seasons.
