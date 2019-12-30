LAS VEGAS – Canadian Zeke Thurston played hockey through high school in Big Valley, Alberta, but once he shifted to Sheridan College, he became a one-sport man.
Chasing rodeo championships made more sense than dreaming of winning the Stanley Cup.
“There are a lot of good hockey players in Canada,” Thurston said.
Thurston, 25, knew many could out-skate him, but not many could out-ride him.
Rodeo competitors accumulate dollars until Sept. 30 each year as they chase qualification for the National Finals Rodeo.
Scoring in that top 15 is paramount, but the true quest is to end December as No. 1.
Athletes come to the NFR the way Major League baseball comes to September, trying to clinch the pennant race.
Thurston was in the pursuit spot, some $48,000 behind Ryder Wright. He needed a winning streak.
By the seventh go, Thurston had two firsts, a second and a third. He was leading.
Crushing it for 92.5 points on Get Smart really did it. A Canadian horse-of-the-year, the 17-year-old gelding with a name familiar to American TV show watchers of the 1960s, is a bucking fool, but one Thurston conquers often.
“It’s one of those horses that, when you draw him, it could be his day or your day,” Thurston said. “I don’t know how much money I’ve won on him. There’s no other horse like him. He’s fast. He’s strong, with a lot of kick.”
When Get Smart retires, Thurston said, he would gladly take the 800-pound animal home and feed it carrots and sugar forever.
Thurston’s Canadian travel partners, Jake Watson and Dawson Hay, also saddle bronc riders, each struck gold one night too.
Round eight was NFR Canada Night. The Canadian National Anthem was sung at the start and Watson, 26, of Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, won with 89.5 points on Stampede Warrior, a Canadian horse.
“This is our night,” Watson said, exhibiting Canadian pride.
It was Hay’s night in the sixth round when the Wildwood, Alberta cowboy won with 88.5 points, a warmup for “Oh, Canada.”
Thrills and spills
Thurston seized the moment to make a move in the world standings on Wright. His was not the only fight playing out.
Rookie Haven Meged of Miles City, Mont., was hot after leader Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas in tie-down roping. Ty Erickson of Helena, Mont., was trying to stave off the world queing behind him. Bull rider Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah was pushing back at team roping header Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Okla., in the all-around.
Barrel racing was wide open with fresh daily winners and daily-calamity, head-on barrel collisions.
And team-roping partners Junior Nogueira and Kaleb Driggers were trying to figure out why everything was going wrong.
Uncharacteristically, Nogueira, the Brazilian cowboy now living in Arizona and ranked the No. 1 heeler, and Driggers, of Hoboken, Ga., the No. 2 header, were plagued by two no-times and and just three low-finish checks.
Then they tied for first in the eighth round with Brenten Hall of Jay, Okla., and Chase Tryan of Helena and broke out in the ninth with a 3.6-second victory.
Yes, Nogueira and Driggers said, they did think, “Finally.” And, “Where had that been all week?”
“That’s part of rodeo,” Driggers said of missing sometimes. “You’ve got to overcome it.”
The same can be said of barrel racing. Dashing through the dirt on a one-horse cloverleaf ride showcases artistic horsemanship and smart horses.
Then, a rider knocks over a barrel, turning beautiful teamwork into a mess, carrying a dooming five-second penalty.
And since electronic timing results are clocked in the hundredths of seconds, the combination of penalties and close calls make for unpredictable winners.
Grandmother Donna Kay Rule, a 61-year-old rookie, picked off two nightly gold buckles. So did newcomer Emily Miller of Weatherford, Okla., and Amberleigh Moore of Salem, Ore., and Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood of Cotulla, Texas.
Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, and Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., won one apiece.
Add in that on some nights six women KO’d barrels and the standings were volatile.
Miller, 27, the red-headed new face provided early thrills, dizzied by her first-round, 13.63-second success.
“I was (nervous) before the grand entry,” Miller said. “I realized this was the time to do what I wanted to do. It’s unreal to make a run like that. That’s what we live for.”
The finals champ was Ivy Conrado-Saebens of Hudson, Colo., who did not even win a round, but was the most consistent. Yet Kinsel-Lockwood’s 2019 prize money of $290,020 was the most.
A one-time gymnast and recently married, Kinsel-Lockwood, 25, won the world title in 2018. Still, she did not escape Las Vegas this time without clobbering barrels.
“It’s the blink of an eye,” Kinsel-Lockwood said of those super tight finishes. “If you hit a barrel, you can’t even get mad at yourself.”
The only thing to do is try to avoid them next time.
Betting on a winner
The National Finals Rodeo rains money and prizes.
It is possible to win a gold buckle and $26,000 for a round win for 10 straight nights. The world champion season-long money-winner is crowned for each event. The NFR 10-night average winner gets a plaque and a saddle. Then there is the Ram Top Gun Award, recognition for winning the most money across the board in Las Vegas.
This is the time to be at your best and win the most. The Thomas & Mack crowds sweat the suspense along with the cowboys and cowgirls.
Orin Larsen, 28, the Alberta rider, who nearly won the Cody Stampede bareback last July, came to town on a mission to catch Clayton Biglow.
It was a maybe, especially after a 90-point, fourth-round victory. Larsen put up two more 90s, but finished second and third. What can you do?
“Why change anything when it’s going so well?” Larsen said.
Larsen kept collecting checks, enough to afford risking the slot machines. Falling behind by $150, he quit.
“My only gambling now is this,” he said of riding.
He was betting on himself.
Except Biglow was uncatchable. Including his fifth-go tie for first, he won five rounds, more than anyone else in any event, won the average, the Top Gun Award, and set a season earnings record for bareback with $425,843.
Biglow needed an extra empty suitcase to Vegas to haul his loot home to California.
“This is crazy,” Biglow said.
Nice and steady
Steer wrestling was almost as tough to calculate as barrel racing.
Erickson may have been world leader when he got to Las Vegas, but he didn’t win a check until the fourth go and won only one round.
However, the math worked in his favor because someone different won practically every day. He edged Bridger Chambers by $17,000 in the world standings.
“I’m so happy I was able to get a go-round win, especially with the week I’ve been having,” said Erickson, who parlayed that into his first world championship.
Almost completely under the radar, since he did not come closer to winning a round than a tie for third, Matt Reeves, the autographing cowboy from Cowboy Christmas, became the unlikely average champ.
Steady, steady, steady, no mishaps, no penalties, no diving off horses with the steer eluding him. It was slow to sink in for Reeves that this was a pretty big deal.
“Perseverance,” is how Reeves summed up his NFR. “It’s special. We all wanted the other buckles, but that’s the second-best buckle I’ll ever get.”
Reeves is twice as old as rookie Haven Meged who made the transition from college rodeo at Tarleton State to top of the world.
Meged, barely 21, began the season as an unknown threat in tie-down roping, began the NFR second in the world standings to Caleb Smidt, and finished as world champion, his $246,013 in winnings edging Shane Hanchey of Sulpher, La., by $1,182.
Meged made enough cash to pay off his college loans – if he has any. Surrounded by 14 relatives and friends, Meged posed for pictures as one family member said 30 more were still in the arena. Miles City was empty.
The gold buckle, still in its box, was on Meged’s mind.
“It’s going to be strapped to my belly tonight,” he said.
Meanwhile, Brody Cress brought honor to Wyoming with trusty, high-level consistency. He won the 10th round with a 91, but won the average with his 85s, 86s and 88s.
Cress’ $286,371 in winnings left him second in the world standings to Thurston, who won the title with $347,055.
“I wanted this one worse than I wanted the first one,” said Thurston, who also won in 2016.
Clutch rides
Stock contractors breed bucking horses and bulls for their ornery natures. The best are selected for the NFR.
Maury Tate, Cody Nite Rodeo stock contractor for the last 15 seasons, out of Apache, Okla., had a good finals. One horse, Sue City Sue, earned him a plaque. One bull, Payday, produced a 90-point ride.
Payday briefly bucked at the Nite Rodeo, but Tate yanked him because he was too good for young learners.
At times bulls were too tough for NFR riders. Three times only three riders avoided being bucked.
There was drama nightly, usually with the trio of Stetson Wright, Boudreaux Campbell and Sage Kimzey in the mix. Kimzey, 26, was pursuing another world title. Wright was trying to hold the all-around lead. Campbell sought to beat them both.
The eighth round had Thomas & Mack spectators roaring.
Clayton Sellars of Fruitland, Fla., led early with a 91.5. Campbell, from Crockett, Texas tied him. Wright followed on the next-to-last ride, astonishing with a 93.5.
Then Kimzey out-gunned him with 94 on Bruiser. The building shook over the clutch ride for the ages.
“Man,” Kimzey said of the highest score of his life, “Bruiser is one of the most incredible bulls of all time and getting on him is a dream in itself. I’m speechless, honestly. If you’re that many points, you’re never going to have a good seat and it is toe-toe, us swapping blows.”
Campbell said the back-to-back-to-back scores may have punctuated the best bull ride of all time. He was still game though, winning round nine with a 91, putting him three points up on Kimzey in the average.
Alas, Campbell was thrown from his last bull and Kimzey scored 88 to capture that award. Wright won just enough money to fulfill his ambition to take the all-around from Smith, who took team-roping header gold.
Wright had a tear on his right cheek when he said, “Being a world champion is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.” No doubt literally true in the Wright family.
Combined with a single-season record bull earnings mark of $480,797, this was Kimzey’s sixth straight bull riding crown, equalling Jim Shoulders’ run from 1954 to 1959. He can eyeball Shoulders’ seven overall and Donnie Gay’s record nine victories.
“It’s a tall mountain to climb and I knew it when I set out to do it,” Kimzey said. “To be one step closer feels great.”
The perfect showman, Sage Kimzey left everyone wanting more.
