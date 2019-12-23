With more practice on snow in recent weeks, the Cody Nordic ski team had much better races in the Laramie Invite last weekend.
The Broncs finished sixth, while the Fillies didn’t field a full team.
“I feel that the team did amazing and will continue to grow,” Beau Baxter said. “We have been able to practice on snow more, which really did help the team practice our form.”
In the 5K skate varsity race Friday, Marshall Brookins finished 23rd out of 44 with a time of 20:35.8. Hayden Campbell took 24th in 20:41.8 and Beau Baxter 37th in 22:16.0.
“Laramie is a very technical course,” coach Meggin Becker said. “I am proud that they were patient on the 1K long steep uphill and focused on maintaining a good climbing tempo.”
In the 3K JV boys race, Jackson Barbiere placed 24th out of 42 in a time of 22:19.6. Luis Mata was 25th in 22:25.4 and Andrew Sauers took 34th in 27:43.8.
“Friday races were a 5K mass start skate race for the varsity boys and a 3K mass start for the JV boys and girls,” coach Meggin Becker said. “Conditions were amazing, hard-packed snow and fast. The weather was cold with a strong, cold Wyoming breeze.”
In the JV girls race Hayley Pearson-Horner finished 26th in 24:54.8.
“I thought the races were hard, but it was fun to ski a new trail system,” she said. “The snow was very good, it was not soft and not too crunchy. The only bad thing was the wind, that unfortunately blew both days.”
In Saturday’s 5K classic race, Brookins finished 15th in 22:04.6. Baxter took 33rd in 25:16.4 and Campbell 34th in 25:20.3.
“The Laramie race was very fun but challenging with the mass starts being uphill,” Baxter said. “The race was also very technical with its uphills and small sharp turns being everywhere.”
In the JV race, Mata finished 21st in 24:58.3, Barbiere 24th in 26:09.8 and Sauers 26th in 26:32.1.
“There were nice hard tracks and they laid out a great rolling terrain classic course,” Becker said. “During the weekend, some had great performances and found the course to their liking. For some it was just not their day, but I saw improvements.”
Pearson-Horner took 19th in 26:16.1.
“The second day I felt really good about how I did,” Pearson-Horner said. “I really worked on my technique. The competition was very different and I had not met most of the people I raced against.”
Cody is now off until Jan. 10-11 when the team travels to Pinedale.
“We’ll continue to work on technique and building endurance,” Becker said.
