July 15 was opening day for the west arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir to Gibbs Bridge. Since April 1, boaters and other anglers have been prevented from legally fishing this body of water. The purpose for the annual closure is to preserve the native Yellowstone cutthroat populations, but the closure also protects rainbows, browns and the hybrid rainbow cutthroat cross as they also spawn in the spring, then return to the reservoir after spawning time has ended sometime in July.
Every opening day sees a plethora of boats on the west arm. This fleet of boats will be on the west arm until the level of Buffalo Bill drops to the point navigating in a motorboat becomes too iffy to continue, or until the fish that are typically stacked up in this area in July are depleted. Generally speaking it is the latter that disperses boating anglers to troll or cast a line in other parts of Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Right now, there are many lake trout being caught above Gibbs Bridge in the far west end of Buffalo Bill and at the mouth of the North Fork of the Shoshone. This non-native population of apex predators could use thinning out in order to keep the North Fork trout fishery viable for years to come. Unfortunately, trout numbers are diminishing while lake trout numbers remain stable. Lake trout are not true trout, but a species of char that is well known for its appetite. They eat their own young and can quickly devastate a healthy wild trout population. All one has to do is look at Yellowstone Lake’s lack of native cutthroat to see what lake trout can do.
Walleye are the other trout-eating predators in Buffalo Bill. While Game and Fish personnel have done a good job in suppressing walleye, another nonnative fish in Buffalo Bill, the sad fact is many anglers are turning walleye loose to grow larger, despite the fact walleye have “Must Kill” regulation in effect on the lake and also those caught in the lower North Fork. The reason is to preserve native cutthroat trout.
So, if you are excited about the annual opening of Buffalo Bill’s west arm, do the native wild trout a favor and kill lake trout and walleye this year. Lake trout are full of the necessary Omega 3’s cardiologists recommend for a healthy heart and cardiovascular system. Do your heart a favor and harvest these nonnative predators.
I am not telling an angler not to eat trout should one be killed deliberately or inadvertently when being released. I will say definitively that when compared to other fish in the lake and rivers around Cody, trout are the least tasty game fish to put on your plate. Most of the time, trout flesh is doughy. Whether trout are filleted or eaten whole, the meat has micro bones that stick in your teeth and craw that are not fun to deal with when trying to eat. Trout meat doesn’t freeze well and also has little flavor unless cooked in non-heart healthy oils such as bacon grease. The exception to my statement is brook trout, which are not trout but a char-like lake trout.
Walleye are also great tasting fish. Since there is no limit on the walleye population in Buffalo Bill, it makes sense to catch a boat load, then fillet and freeze the meat if the catch cannot be consumed in one meal. By doing so, the lake angler will have a bunch of fillets to grill throughout the summer months. Lake trout do have a limit of four, so watch yourself when hooking these after July 15.
Enjoy the boating, but please take it easy on the native and wild trout in the reservoir and remember the limit for trout in the North Fork or Buffalo Bill are not as generous as those for lakers and walleye. As mentioned in a column several weeks ago, our wild trout numbers are almost 75 percent less in Buffalo Bill than they were back in 2002. Let’s enjoy them for sport and kill the others for meals.
