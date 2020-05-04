Wyoming is home to tens of thousands of wildlife that sometimes risk death by crossing roadways in search of food, water or shelter.
Wildlife crossings are bridges and tunnels designed to help wildlife safely cross the road, keeping the path clear for cars and trucks. Wildlife crossing structures work to reduce wildlife-vehicles collisions and accidents by nearly 90% in Wyoming.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Wyoming Department of Transportation are challenging people to participate in the wildlife crossing structure challenge. Participants can build a wildlife crossing structure (underpass or overpass) that involves fencing, vehicles, animals and vegetation. You can use any material you have in your home and it can be any size.
Submit a photo of your crossing structure to wildlifecrossings@gmail.com or post on social media with the #wildlifecrossingchallenge before May 31 to enter the contest. Staff from WYDOT and GYC will choose their favorite and the winner will be awarded a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.