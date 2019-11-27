Meeteetse stars Lexi Allen and Sammy May were named All-State and five Longhorn players were chosen all-conference for the 2019 volleyball season.
After the Longhorns placed third in the 1A championships, coach Kelsey Scolari was announced as the coach of the year for the Northwest Region.
Allen was selected player of the year for the region, too.
Allen, Sammy May, twin sister Abby May, Bryce Salzman and Amanda Cooley were chosen all-conference for their efforts helping Meeteetse to a 27-6-2 record.
“I might have to go over budget on the award purchases this year for the team,” Scolari said.
Only Salzman and Cooley are scheduled to graduate from this year’s team and Scolari predicts 2020 will have the team shooting to make a bigger splash in the playoffs.
“Next year is going to be awesome,” Scolari said.
