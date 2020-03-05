The No.4 Cody girls basketball team couldn’t hold on against No. 1 Green River on Thursday, falling 58-42 in the opening round of the 4A West Regional in Evanston.
The Fillies play Evanston at 10:30 a.m. Friday with both teams needing a win to stay alive in the tourney.
Against the Lady Wolves, Kennedi Niemann led the way with 11 points, while Torrie Schutzman, Reece Niemann and Abby Boysen each scored eight.
Cody was down 27-25 at the half and briefly took a lead at 29-27 in the third quarter, but the Fillies couldn’t halt a Green River run, which led to a 45-37 opponent lead after three.
