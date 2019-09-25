Although senior Asa Eldredge thought the game could have been closer, his thumb was one reason it was not.
The Meeteetse Longhorn football team was dominated by Little Snake River last Saturday, falling 62-0 in 1A six-man football.
Already short-handed with a roster of a mere 10 players, the Longhorns could not slow the 3-0 Rattlers from Baggs.
Little Snake River, a state semifinalist in the division the last two seasons, outscored Meeteetse – in Meeteetse – 22-0 in the first quarter and piled on the points with 20 more in the second, 14 in the third and six in the fourth.
A bigger reason for the loss was an epidemic of turnovers. Coach Zeb Hagen said most led to Rattlers’ scores. There were four fumbles and an interception.
“Snake River is a really good team,” Hagen said. “Our turnovers hurt us big-time. It was just one of those snowball things.”
Quarterback Dace Bennett rushed for 30 yards and completed 3 of 7 passes, but Meeteetse could not sustain drives.
Eldredge, who had an injury-plagued junior year, including a serious injury to the same right thumb, got hurt right at the start of the game.
As one of the team’s main offensive and defensive threats, he stayed in the game with the thumb protected, but it hampered his play.
Eldredge carried only twice and had difficulty gripping things and that included holding his blocks.
He said despite the injury he fully intends to play the rest of the season, but will wear a brace.
Meeteetse is scheduled to meet rival Burlington Friday afternoon.
The bruising defeat could be demoralizing, but Eldredge said the Longhorns will be pumped up to face the Huskies.
“There is no other game I’d rather have after this,” Eldredge said.
