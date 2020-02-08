The Fillies held on for a 42-38 win against Jackson on Saturday at Sweitzer Gym after Brittan Bower sank what would turn out to be the winning 3-pointer in the final minute to erase a deficit.
Torrie Schutzmann, who finished with a team-high 16 points, provided late insurance with a fast break layup off a steal.
It took Cody more than three minutes to light up the scoreboard, but after Kennedi Niemann hit Schutzman for a trey to take a two-point lead, the Fillies offense kept it up. Schutzman hit a deer trey later, Niemann had a drive and a late pass to Ally Boysen for a layup and Cody took a 12-11 lead after one.
The teams traded baskets in the second, with Cody taking an 18-15 lead on a Brittan Bower inbounds pass to a cutting Kennedi Niemann for a layup roughly three minutes in. It was Cody’s last basket of the half. Jackson took advantage, finishing the second on an 8-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer by senior Jenn Fuez to put the Lady Broncs ahead 23-18.
Schutzman led Cody at the half with eight points, while Hailey Hardeman tallied eight as well for Jackson.
After falling behind 28-18 in early in the third, Cody rallied. Schutzman and Kennedi Niemann hit treys, Ally Shroeder nailed a turnaround hook and Reece Niemann took a pass from Kennedi and turned it into a layup to get within one at 31-30.
With seconds left, Schutzman found Reece down low, who was fouled just before the buzzer. She made both free throws to put Cody ahead 32-31 after three.
The Fillies worked to maintain a narrow lead in the fourth as both teams clamped down on defense. Bella Gwilliam briefly helped Jackson retake the lead at 38-37 on a layup, but Brittan Bower responded with her first points of the game that turned out to be the difference.
