Marc Dean was raised on a dairy farm in upstate New York. The new Cody Rec Center aquatics supervisor was taught that work was honorable, church was important and to never disgrace his family.
Dean, who took over the position in June, has worked to uphold those values.
He served eight years in the Marine Corps and then went to school to become a teacher.
While teaching he flipped houses on the side and after careful consideration decided to become a real estate broker full time.
Dean started a real estate business which he later sold and then started Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings.
When the aquatics director position opened up Dean said he thought it wouldn’t hurt to apply considering his past success in helping rebuild struggling entities.
The Rec Center had been without an aquatics director since early spring after the departure of Jenni Phillips.
In the short time Dean has been at the Rec Center he has removed three filing cabinets, painted a room and purchased new furniture.
“Small changes become noticeable, big changes go unnoticed,” Dean said.
One of the cost-saving changes that may go unnoticed is the opening shift life guard is now scheduled for 5 a.m. instead of 4:30 a.m.
Dean said over time this slight shift will save Park County a large amount of money. Also, supervisors now have the capacity to send employees home if the day is slow.
Apart from saving money Dean said he has worked to make the experience of patrons and employees better.
A new, more rigorous swim test has been implemented to test swimmers’ abilities for their safety.
Dean has started a commendation award for employees who go above and beyond. He said the purpose of it is so workers can put these commendations down on resumers for college and future jobs.
“What you’re getting out of me is the most you’re gonna get,” Dean said. “I’m not gonna yell at you, I’m not gonna scream at you, if you do it good I’ll tell you you did good if you did bad I’ll tell you you did bad.”
The big change Dean wants to make overall is to positively influence the work atmosphere for the employees.
“If you think I am going to start shooting off fireworks or you come in one morning and everything is all twisted and turned, it’s not how I am going to do things,” he said.
Dean lives in Billings and commutes back and forth to Cody.
The drive is not seen as an inconvenience to Dean, he said he enjoys the hour and a half through the Rockies.
He takes his job seriously and said he has a passion for aquatics as he has spent free time researching specific bacteria in chlorinated pools.
He feels the job has a lot of potential. The first couple weeks were rough, he said, but he feels over time the people have learned he is trustworthy.
“It’s softening up, the genre of people I am around,” Dean said. “There are still a couple spikes I need to hammer through but overall whether I am doing everything wrong or everything right my card is good.”
