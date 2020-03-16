Editor’s note: This event was still on as of press time Monday, but is likely to be postponed.
At this end of this rainbow there isn’t a pot of gold, but a pot of poker chips.
After St. Patrick’s Day, a special casino night is as of Monday morning scheduled Friday at the Cody Elks Club from 6-10 p.m. As this year’s main fundraiser for the Cody Cubs Legion Baseball team admission is $25 per person, age 21 and older. Amber Schroeder, president of the Cody Legion Baseball board, said this is the third year for this event, although at a different and better time for everyone.
“The one last season was in December, and it was kind of short notice, so this year we wanted to plan it at a time that we have more time to plan it,” Schroeder said. “Also, for it to be between major sports seasons and on a holiday, and St. Patrick’s Day seemed to fit the best. Casino night was an idea that was brought to the board a few years ago, right before I became president, and the first one seemed to go over pretty well. Everyone likes the idea of a casino night, people get to play card games and we get to raise money for our boys.”
The admission includes $500 worth of chips and access to the all-you-can eat taco bar. There will be a cash bar available, and more chips available for purchase. The Casino Night will have several blackjack tables and a Texas hold ‘em table, and there will be prizes for who has the most chips at the end of the night. First place earns $200 in Cody Bucks, second place earns $100 in Cody Bucks and third earns $50 in Cody Bucks. There will also be raffles throughout the night.
The Cody Cubs, Cody’s Legion Baseball team, is divided into an A, B and C team, with players from 13-19 years old. There are 35 kids signed up for the Legion baseball season. The first practice is, weather April 1 permitting.
“We have a pretty successful team,” Schroeder said. “This year, our A team has been invited to join some tournaments in Alaska at the end of June and beginning of July. The national regional tournament will be held in Alaska also, so if we get first at state, that is where the championship team gets to go at the beginning of August.”
The Cody Cubs have been State Legion Baseball champions for four of the last six years. Schroeder said all three teams are successful, especially from the adjustment from Little League baseball to Legion baseball considering it is a much bigger field with more distance between the bases, something that the coaches are good at preparing the new players for.
“I think our coaches do a fantastic job of developing those kids into state champions,” Schroeder said. “They really care about the kids and they get additional education during the wintertime, and it really shows.”
One of the things Schroeder attributes to the success of Cody’s Legion Baseball team is the amount of community support it receives. The Cody Cubs have good quality equipment and transportation to their games, and the players who move on to play baseball in college have a good foundation to continue their career in the sport.
“Personally, I would like to thank the community for all their support,” Schroeder said. “Last year, we needed a new backstop and Shoshone Rec District came forward and provided the money for that, as well as many others volunteering for the construction part, so now we have a nice, new and modern backstop. We’ve had a lot of support over the years and we couldn’t have done it without them. There’s a lot of great things I can say about Cody Legion Baseball and those that support it.”
