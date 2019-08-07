CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Alicia Dunn; Dunn was arrested on warrant for breaking her bond conditions. Dunn was issued a $22,500 cash-bond for allegedly breaking her probation. She did not check in with law enforcement after being released from custody on July 19. After being contacted and told she had to check in for a drug test, she failed to do so. She is facing charges for 2 counts of accessory after the fact, felonies carrying up to 6 years in prison and $6,000 in fines. Dunn is also facing a misdemeanor for theft, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750. The defendant is accused of impeding in a criminal investigation, warning a suspect in another case about actions their daughter was possibly taking against them, while she was in custody at the Park County Detention Center. She also stole paperwork from that daughter.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; Geissler’s ankle monitor was removed, as this stipulation was not requested by the state in his bond conditions. Geissler is pleading not guilty to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Shane Scheid; Scheid agreed to pay $58.45 for assessment services while incarcerated. He is appealing his sentence for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. In June the court delayed a hearing where Judge Bill Simpson will rule on his sentence reduction. Scheid was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 206 days served in August 2018. He was assessed $825 in court fees. Scheid was found with 14.1 grams of marijuana in 2017. Charges for possession of meth and amphetamine were dismissed per his original sentence.
State v. Breanna Armstrong; Armstrong pled guilty to the state’s third and fourth motions to revoke bond and probation. She was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, $250 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. Armstrong received this same penalty after being adjudicated guilty for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance adderall, delivery of Schedule II substance Oxycodone and willfully concealing or taking property valued $1,000 or more in 2014, which is the charge she has broken probation from. Most recently, Armstrong tested positive for alcohol in March, a violation of her probation conditions.
State v. Taryn Kokkeler; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Kokkeler. She is out of custody after posting a $5,000 cash/surety bond. Kokkeler is charged with attempt and conspiring to distributing meth and manufacturing or deliver meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. She is accused of being a conspirator with the Bill Lee drug ring, selling and organizing the sale of meth.
