FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Open house, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
New Year Party, 8 a.m.-noon, Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
