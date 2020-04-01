Stories, movies, periodicals and vetted research databases numbering in the thousands are all available with your library card at parkcountylibrary.org. Select “Online Resources” from the tool bar or scroll down to it. Link from there to Hoopla, RBDigital, CloudLibrary and GoWYLD collections. All are compatible with desktop computers and mobile devices.
The Park County Library Foundation underwrote a Hoopla subscription last year that proved so popular among Park County library cardholders that checkouts were recently increased to five per month. Hoopla delivers digital downloads of current movies, audio books, eBooks, television series, music and comics.
Hoopla “Bonus Borrows,” with more than 1,100 titles, will not count against the monthly allowance. Bonus Borrows will be available through April 30. Hoopla even has a book club that allows multiple, simultaneous loans for patrons.
The “Digital Library” at gowyld.net is a portal for apps, tutorials and supplies an over view of the electronic books, audiobooks and magazines curated by Wyoming libraries. Most will require users to enter their library card number and PIN. WYLD is the default PIN assigned when library cards are issued. Choose “Wyoming State Library” if prompted to autofill that field.
RBDigital features bestselling audiobooks and hundreds of popular magazines, including Discover, Time and The Economist. The CloudLibrary affords access to thousands of eBooks and audiobooks.
Ancestry.com has temporarily lifted restrictions on home access to databases and primary source material for genealogical research. Wyoming library card holders may access this resource from home through April 30. Have your library card number and PIN ready to log on at gowyld.libguides.com/genealogy or follow the Ancestry.com link at parkcountylibrary.org/research.
Explore gowyld.net for credible COVID-19 information and general research.
For help with online services, retrieving a forgotten PIN or getting a library card call (307)527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
Curbside service was an option on March 26, the date of this report.
“However, this is subject to change, due to the nature of the situation,” Cody library manager Nicholle Gerharter said.
The Wi-Fi signal now reaches farther into the parking lot. Log on to “Cody library.” No password required.
Grizzly Hall
All programming is cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Live streams of past programs at Cody Library YouTube, youtube.com/channel/UCNxstGRP3gRsn1xRJhLHLXA include:
• Children’s author and artist Jan Brett stopped by to talk about “The Snowy Nap” on Dec. 6, 2018.
• Archaeologist Larry Todd discussed the abundance of Washakie Wilderness paleo sites, Jan. 30, 2019.
• Wyoming Game and Fish biologist Tony Mong mapped regional mule deer migration on April, 2, 2019.
• Garret Randolph and Brian Mandella debuted their album “Badlands” live on Oct. 8, 2019.
• Cody Library Rap starring Pam Smith is just funny.
Teens
Looking for Practice Tests for ACT, PSAT, SAT, scholarship sources or college prep courses? All are free with your library card. Find links to the following at parkcountylibrary.org/research.
• Universal Class, access more than 500 classes. Underwritten by The Friends of the Cody Library.
• Learning Express Library – practice exams for GED, ACT, real estate, nursing, citizenship and career advancement.
• Homework help, gowyld.net.
Now is the perfect time to develop your chess game. Are your roommates tired of losing? What online chess club platforms can you find? Contact Shelly Waidelich at sw@parkcountylibrary.org and let the games commence. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens and Facebook, Park County Public Library Teen Room.
Children
Find links to the following and more homework help at parkcountylibrary.org/research.
• Bookflix encourages children read a book, watch a video and play interactive games from home.
• CultureGrams will take arm chair travelers to more than 200 countries.
• National Geographic Kids – amazing adventures in science, nature, culture, archaeology and space.
• Explora for Primary School offers general research databases designed for students in grades K-5, and homework help.
Stay in touch with Holly Baker at hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook. The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries will be closed indefinitely. Call to see if curbside service is still an option. Visit parkcountylibrary.org, Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody, on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram.
