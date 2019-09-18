The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post 2673 and Auxiliary are kicking off of this years VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition and the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
The Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition is for local high school students to have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.
Students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The 2019-2020 theme selected is “What Makes America Great.” Students begin by competing at the post level, then post winners compete at the district level with the winner advancing to the state competition.
All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships every year.
The VFW’s annual Patriots Pen youth essay competition is open to middle school students in grades 6-8. Students have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.
The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by composing a 300-400 word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for 2019-2020 competition is “What Makes America Great.”
State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Each year, more than 125,000 students participate nationwide. Deadline for student entries is Oct. 31.
Interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post 2673 by phone at (307) 587-3671 or contact Sandra Pedersen at (307) 272-4999 for more information or visit vfw.orgVOD and vfw.org/PatriotsPen.
