Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Man and a woman shooting guns at Sheep Mountain in Cody from a green pickup truck with a camper. The suspects were gone upon deputy arrival at 6:05 p.m. April 4.
Traffic
Purple and red minivan parked in the middle of County Road 6UU in Cody with no one around for at least 20 minutes. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 11:35 a.m. March 29.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol near the intersection of County Road 1AF and WYO 120 North in Clark at 3:05 p.m. March 29.
Boulders escaped from the rock fall enclosure on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. March 31.
Black calves on the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 10 in Powell at 6:50 p.m. March 31.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a search on Big Horn Avenue in Cody. They were unable to locate the individual at 10:20 p.m. April 1.
Wyoming Highway Patrol was assisted by deputies looking for an individual near the intersection of South Absaroka Street and East Coulter Avenue in Powell. They were unable to find them at 8:05 p.m. April 3.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on WYO 120 North in Clark at 3:35 p.m. April 4.
Animals on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. April 4.
Other
Dog attacked and killed some sheep off WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:20 a.m. March 29.
Man attacked a family member on Ridge View Trail in Cody at 7:25 p.m. March 29.
Female on Talon Drive in Cody said one of her employees was bit by a dog on March 28. Reported at 8:20 a.m. March 30.
Alan Road in Powell resident has an RV that no one wants and would like to get a title on it. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. March 31.
County Road 2CD resident in Cody would like to speak with a deputy about a check fraud at 11:35 a.m. March 31.
Havitur Way resident in Powell said about 6-7 cows are breaking through fences. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. March 31.
County Road 4EU in Meeteetse resident reported a suspicious piece of mail. Deputies provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. March 31.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on South Mountain View Street at 6:40 p.m. March 31.
Black and white Karelian bear dog with a blue leather collar with tags and a camouflage shock collar lost from County Road 6OR in Cody at 11:50 a.m. April 2.
Two red bulls with no ear tags or brands missing from Lane 10 in Powell at 6:15 a.m. April 3.
Three stray horses in the pasture next to the caller’s location on County Road 8VC in Clark at 10:20 a.m. April 3.
Deputies assisted Department of Family Services staff on Jonathon Road in Powell at 10:55 a.m. April 3.
County Road 6RT in Cody man said a woman likely stole his credit card as well as his food card, 8:55 p.m. April 3.
Reesy Road in Cody woman said her mother is upset. Deputies provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. April 3.
Lane 5 in Powell woman said she can hear people walking around and talking in her barn. Deputies found nothing at 9:55 p.m. April 3.
An 86-year-old man was found deceased at a residence on Lane 11 in Powell at 1:20 a.m. April 4.
Black and white border collie dog with a purple collar found deceased on US 14A in Powell.
Physical domestic dispute reported from Happy Trails Road in Cody the previous day. Reported at 11:30 a.m. April 4.
Two people requested trespassed from a residence on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 2:05 p.m. April 4.
Deputies assisted Game and Fish officials on WYO 290 in Meeteetse at 5:10 p.m. April 4.
Someone threw empty beer cans in a yard on Absaroka Drive in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate the trash at 8:15 p.m. April 4.
Recent police news includes:
Disturbance
Children in a basement apartment on Bleistein Avenue being loud. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 a.m. April 2.
Bleistein Avenue woman said her neighbor has been blasting music all morning and this is an ongoing issue. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. April 2.
Traffic
Two horses in the road near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 a.m. March 31.
Three black chickens in the road on Berdahl Avenue. The chickens were gone upon police arrival at 9:45 a.m. March 31.
Woman said someone hit her vehicle at the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage as of 3:05 p.m. March 31.
Stray border collie dog running on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it as of 7:30 a.m. April 1.
Parking problems reported on Stampede, Pioneer and Wyoming avenues and 14th Street. Assistance and warnings were issued at 7:15 p.m. April 2.
A man was struck by a vehicle on his bike at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue. Officers issued a warning at 11:50 a.m. April 3.
Woman said someone side-swiped her vehicle the previous night on Bleistein Avenue. Reported at 2:40 p.m. April 3.
Person on a bike was warned near the intersection of C Street and D Avenue at 3:15 p.m. April 5.
Wyoming Avenue woman filed a REDDI report on her roommate who took a car and may have been drinking, and doesn’t have a driver’s license. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. April 5.
REDDI report filed on a dark purple Dodge Challenger parked in the handicap area at Walmart. Police were unable to locate as of 8:50 p.m. April 5.
Other
Pioneer Avenue woman would like to speak to an officer about something she thinks is going on, 8:50 a.m. March 31.
Fraud reported from Basin Mechanical on Cottonwood Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. April 1.
Green Acres Mobile Home Park resident on Rocky Road wants to have an officer look at some emails. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. April 1.
Resident on 26th Street would like to speak to an officer. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. April 1.
Shoshone Trail North resident said someone has been laying large items of trash on his fence and would like to speak to an officer about it at 4:15 p.m. April 1.
Salsbury Avenue man said someone has been stealing his firewood so he put up a no trespassing sign, and now the sign has three bullet holes in it. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. April 1.
Black and white dog running at large near Friends and Company Quilt Shop on Warren Road. Officers were unable to locate at 6:50 p.m. April 1.
Blue mountain bike left along the west side fence at Canal Park on Alger Avenue. The bike has been there for about a week. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. April 2.
Big white poodle dog running at large near the intersection of 34th Street and Owens Avenue. Police were unable to locate it as of 12 p.m. April 2.
Male caller’s ex in the past has told him she is going to have someone come beat him up. He received a text message from another man saying he was at his work at Advanced Auto Repair on Sheridan Avenue. The caller said this man is associated with his ex. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. April 3.
Caller wants to speak to an officer about an incident at the Rodeo West Exxon gas station on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. April 3.
Person is in the lobby of the Fire Hall on 11th Street inquiring about a fire and is carrying knives. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. April 3.
Man wearing a mask at the UPS store on 14th Street parked by the caller’s vehicle and then rolled down his window and sneezed on the male caller on purpose. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. April 3.
Cougar Avenue mother wants an officer to scare her daughter into not running away anymore. Officers provided assistance at 3:45 p.m. April 3.
Berdahl Avenue man said his neighbor’s chickens are running around in the area. Police were unable to locate them at 4:45 p.m. April 3.
Big Horn Avenue woman said she and her mother have been drinking and arguing, and would like an officer to respond. There were no weapons involved. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. April 3.
Pioneer Avenue woman received a text message that her friend had been hit by her ex at 3:30 a.m. April 4.
Officers assisted Cody Regional Health on Stampede Avenue at 9:10 a.m. April 4.
Stray grey, black, white husky, and small white and brown dog running at large near the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 9:30 a.m. April 4.
Extra patrols requested in Cody at 10:50 a.m. April 4.
An ATM alarm went off at the US Bank on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. April 4.
Stray mid-sized white dog with a blue collar at Albertsons on 17th Street.
Nuisance complaint filed on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. April 4.
Man wearing a green coat shaking the newspaper box at Burger King on Mountain View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. April 5.
Verbal domestic dispute reported on 12th Street. It is not physical or involved weapons, but a man involved has been drinking. The female party left on foot toward the Coe Mansion and could be headed toward Millstone Pizza. She was last seen wearing a dark blue and orange Syracuse t-shirt, black shorts, and checkered strawberry blonde hair. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. April 5.
Female back at 12th Street residence breaking things, 9 p.m. April 5.
Two vehicles parked illegally at A Plus Secure Storage on Robert Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. April 6.
Walgreens employee on Sheridan Avenue reported a counterfeit $20 bill. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. April 6.
Dead deer just past the dirt barrier at the end of Cougar Avenue near the intersection of Freedom Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. April 6.
Woman with pink or purple hair stumbling around and walking in the middle of Bleistein Avenue, 1:15 p.m. April 6.
Female said she just saw her neighbor’s dog attack another dog near the intersection of Fuelie Avenue and 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:35 p.m. April 6.
Bleistein Avenue woman said her vehicle was stolen. Officers provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. April 6.
Male involved in a previous domestic incident back at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue. Police were unable to locate him at 7:15 p.m. April 6.
Cody woman would like officers to drive by her residence at night. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 p.m. April 6.
