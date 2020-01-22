Research projects on Wyoming’s dual-language immersion programs and the state’s first coal town are among this year’s seed grant recipients from the University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences.
The annual funding from the dean’s office is awarded to interdisciplinary research or creative activities that involve faculty from two or more A&S departments, schools or programs. A total of 10 proposals were awarded financial backing this year.
Dual-language immersion A&S professors Chelsea Escalante (Department of Modern and Classical Languages) and Cecelia Aragon (School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice; Department of Theatre and Dance) will team with the College of Education’s Cynthia Brock and Jenna Shim to explore one of the most successful educational models in promoting minority languages and closing achievement gaps among students of underrepresented backgrounds. Specifically, they will study pedagogical, curricular and administrative aspects of Wyoming’s Spanish DLI programs housed in school districts in Albany, Campbell, Natrona and Teton counties.
Through interviews, focus groups, questionnaires and classroom observations, they will study school administration and policies, teacher ideologies and language use, and the language varieties represented in curriculum/materials to better understand the dynamics of language and power within the DLI programs.
The results will have important implications not only for the continued development and improvement of Spanish DLI programs in the state and nation, but also will directly influence the development of a DLI program at Arapahoe and St. Stephens School on the Wind River Indian Reservation during the 2020-21 academic year.
First coal town
The Department of Anthropology’s Jason Toohey and Todd Surovell join the Department of History and American Studies’ Alexandra Kelly to focus on the town of Carbon.
Located north of Elk Mountain in Carbon County, the settlement is considered Wyoming’s first coal town. Today, it’s a large ghost town of wooden and stone ruins and artifacts on the surface. But, from 1868 until 1902, it was a bustling, multicultural city along the new transcontinental railway.
The group’s historical archaeological research focuses on the lives of the people of Carbon during its one-generation boom: how its ethnically varied citizens organized the community, interacted with one another and engaged with the wider world of the expanding American West.
The multidisciplinary research will involve analysis of historical documents for the town as well as archaeological investigation, including drone-mapping, the systematic collection of artifact data from the site’s surface and limited excavation in several areas of the site.
This project will focus on the large site of Carbon as a case study in the investigation of American expansion in the West; the multicultural nature of society and labor in the American West; and the beginnings of natural resource use, an industry that remains critical to the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.