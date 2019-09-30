A new scholarship has been established in honor of a Cody man who went missing in 2015 in the Grand Canyon.
The Morgan Heimer Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a Wyoming, Montana or Colorado student who has a spirit of adventure, love of people, desire to experience new cultures and has financial need for assistance, reads the scholarship campaign website.
During the summer of 2015, Heimer disappeared while working as a rafting guide in Arizona.
“Morgan’s passion and lifelong dream was to travel and explore the world,” the description reads. “In response, and to honor and celebrate the memory of Morgan Heimer, Morgan’s family and friends, in partnership with the Institute for Shipboard Education, have established the Morgan Heimer Memorial Scholarship Fund.”
Heimer was raised in Cody and excelled at soccer, skiing, rafting and kayaking, and his family said he liked to help others learn these outdoor skills.
His adventurous spirit led him to go on three enrichment voyages with Semester at Sea.
Support the scholarship fund at campaigns.communityfunded.com/projects/aboesenecker/the-morgan-heimer-memorial-scholarship-fund/.
