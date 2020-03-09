An event combining competition and good causes returns March 14.
Spin Cody, the major Cody Regional Health Foundation and Cody Recreation Foundation fundraiser of the year, is a stationary bike race involving 30 teams, riders will be biking 20 minutes each heat, total of 10 heats.
All team proceeds will be divided between the two foundations.
“It’s so fun,” CRH Foundations director Annalea Avery said. “You really get to see people – it’s so fun to see the support of the community.”
The event is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rec Center. Riders are not required to stay all day but teams are encouraged to support each other, decorate their bike, dress up, incorporate a theme and get excited.
There will be lunch provide, music, door prizes and friendly competition.
The Cody Recreation Foundation will utilize funds to develop safe recreation spaces that support a healthy lifestyle and the Cody Regional Health Foundation is raising funds to support mental health with a new treatment for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder with the Brainways TMS machine.
Last year Spin Cody alone raised more than $55,000 through pledges collected by stationary bike riders and event sponsor contributions.
In all, 28 teams and 80-plus volunteers participated. Volunteer groups included NextGen Park County, Heart Mountain Wreck on Wheels Roller Derby team, PEO Chapter A.O., and the Cody High School National Honor Society.
More than 360 individuals stopped by the recreation center to support the foundations’ causes and cheer on competing teams.
For more information, visit spincody.org.
If you go
What: Spin Cody fundraiser.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cody Rec Center.
