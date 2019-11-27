The Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery will be open Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
In addition, the Arts Guild is hosting the Holiday Home and Art Tour, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
This open house style event will connect artists and art enthusiasts. Ticket holders will be able to visit the homes of five Red Lodge residents to see their holiday décor and private art collections. An artist, whose work is in the collection, will be stationed at each residence to welcome visitors. Artists participating in this holiday event are Carol Hartman, Karen McBride, Michael Kosorok, John Potter, and Tom Wolfe.
The experience of viewing art and meeting artists will occur on the afternoon of the annual Red Lodge Christmas Stroll, adding a new opportunity to a seasonal favorite. Refreshments will be served at each home. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased through the Arts Guild. Participants will be limited to 50. You must have a ticket to tour the home. Tickets are non-refundable.
Paintings by Christine Vandersnick, opens at the Roosevelt Center Satellite Gallery, Nov. 15-Feb. 29. Dec. 6-Jan. 27 two more shows will open. In the Main Gallery see the Small Works Show, featuring art in a variety of styles and mediums that can be bought and taken home that day making it a great way to shop for gifts. In the North Gallery view Photographs, an exhibition of work by Arts Guild photography members.
Winter hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Tuesday. In December, the Guild will be open Sundays only 12-4 p.m.
For more information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
