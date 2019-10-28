The Park County Art Council is putting on a Day of the Dead Artist’s Studio Tour on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Advance tickets cost $20 for adults and $5 for children and students available at the Cody and Powell Chambers of Commerce and Gestalt Studios, or at the door of any studio on the day of the tour $25 for adults and $5 for children and students.
It’s a day to celebrate Dia de los Muertos and the artists of the area. Get a “trick or treat” bag-ticket and start the tour visiting the studios and artists, seeing finished art and art in progress and filling the bag with a treat from each location.
The tour wraps up with a reception at Gestalt Studios where several artists will feature displays, games provided by “The Painted Dwarf,” and art stations for creating a Day of the Dead masterpiece.
Schedule:
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cody studios:
• By Western Hands, 1007 12th St.
• Timmer Gallery, 1362b Sheridan Ave.
• Mark Kronfuss, 1601 22nd St.
• John Giarrizzo, 110 McCullough Dr. (in back)
1-4 p.m. Powell studios:
• Mark Harrison, “The Painted Dwarf” 1143 E Madison (in the alley)
• Scott Armstrong 150 S Jones St.
• Maggie Basset “Wild Paintbrush Studio” 149 N Bent St.
• Martin Garhart 405 W 2nd St.
4-6 p.m. reception at Gestalt Studios, 440 Park St, Powell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.