Northwest College Ceramics Professor Elaine DeBuhr and her students are preparing to host their Empty Bowls fundraiser Tuesday for the Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes food bank.Sdowntown Powell. NWC ceramics students and Art Club members serve a choice of three soups, with gluten-free and vegetarian options and fresh bread, all prepared by Sodexo.
“It is my hope that people will appreciate all the bowls equally for their handmade qualities and for the project as a whole,” DeBuhr said. “This project is a way for students, alumni and the larger community to join hands in helping the hungry families right here at home. I hope we can match or exceed the $5,047 raised at the 2017 event in bowl sales.”
DeBuhr’s group of ceramic artists have been putting in many hours outside of class time to reach their goal of creating more than 400 bowls.
A variety of sizes, shapes, textures and glazes will be available to choose from at the event. Each piece of artwork is collaboratively created and bears no individual signatures.
The PVLF was launched in the Powell community in 1986. Operated by dedicated volunteers, the organization hosts two annual food drives to help replenish the pantry shelves throughout the year. The U.S. Postal Service collects nonperishable donations in the spring, and a variety of groups help with the pre-Halloween drive; however, local donations are accepted year-round. The Empty Bowls event offers an additional opportunity for area residents to get involved and make a positive impact in the community.
DeBuhr and her students encourage everyone to come out and support the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the PVLF.
