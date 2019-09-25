You can add beauty and color almost anywhere in your landscape with a little time, planning and effort this fall.
Spring flowering bulbs should be planted before the first hard frost. They need 12-14 weeks of temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to produce their flower spike, which is why they are planted in the fall. Spring flowering bulbs are available in such a variety of colors and blooming times that you can treat yourself to continuous color and changing color schemes from late winter to summer.
If you prefer your bulbs naturalized into the landscape, clustered in groups or standing in a single line, there are a few things you should consider and some planning to be done before you begin planting. If you are only planting a row of daffodils then you have little to plan. If you would like to create a flower show, you will need to do some research into the plant heights and blooming times.
Size does matter. Generally speaking, the larger the bulb, the higher the grade and the larger the flower. This does depend on the bulb type. Smaller bulbs will tend to multiply and increase over time.
If you want to try your hand at forcing bulbs into bloom in the winter such as amaryllis, paperwhites and hyacinths, these are always best as a larger bulb.
Quantity is another consideration in planning your work of art. A good rule of thumb is to plant 12-15 bulbs of the same variety close together. This provides a beautiful drift of color.
Bulb varieties can also be grouped according to their bloom times, flowering in either early, middle or late spring. Be sure to check the packaging and catalog descriptions for the bloom time of your chosen bulbs.
Always buy top quality, firm and healthy bulbs. Be sure to look for blemishes and bad spots. Plant them as soon as possible after you purchase them. Bulbs prefer full sun and a mix of rich well-draining soil to which compost or other organic matter has been added. Dig a trench or individual holes for planting. Place the bulbs into the holes without pushing or forcing the bulb into the soil. Read your package to determine the spacing and planting depth for your type of bulb. A general rule of thumb, bulbs should be planted twice as deep as they are high.
The larger the bulbs are, the more space they will need between them. Cover the bulbs lightly with soil and then sprinkle a good bulb food on top of the soil, not in the hole. Fertilizer in the hole may burn tender young roots. Bulbs will supply all the energy they need to produce wonderful blooms during the first year. Be sure to water thoroughly and keep the soil moist to allow the roots to form quickly. Every year it is important to feed the bulbs with a good bulb fertilizer and they will continue to bloom for years to come.
Whatever bulb you choose to plant, you will love that burst of color in the spring and that extra work in the fall will have been well worth the effort.
Finally, this is my last monthly garden article. It is time to retire and travel, visit grandkids, and soak up sun in the winter. I have enjoyed bringing a little gardening into your lives and my hope is that you will continue to seek information and keep playing in the dirt. This monthly article will continue with the help of another master gardener so keep reading and above all “Happy gardening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.