PEO, a philanthropic organization which supports women earning post secondary degrees, has a long history in providing scholarships, loans and grants for the pursuit of degrees. PEO is celebrating 150 years of existence and as an organization creates a win-win atmosphere for women from graduating seniors to women pursuing higher degrees or women returning to earn a first-time degree.
The PEO sisterhood is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals providing over $344 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.
There are two PEO chapters in Cody, chapter D and chapter AO. Wyoming has over 60 chapters located throughout the state. Chapter AO focuses on giving two local scholarships to graduating senior high school girls and supports the Living Legacy scholarship given to a NWC woman returning to college to pursuing a degree. As a part of International PEO, they also raise funds and support the projects associated with education for women through their Projects.
In order to finance these scholarships at the local level, fundraising becomes a major focus for local chapters. Chapter AO chose this year to raffle off a king-sized quilt and to hold a Bingo fun night opened to the public as a means of raising their scholarship funds.
Chapter AO encourages local people to learn more about PEO by sharing in the Bingo Night fundraising Thursday at Cody Club Room 7-9 p.m. There will be eight Bingo games culminating with a cover all card game, an old-fashioned cake walk, and a limited number of silent auction baskets. Prizes will be awarded to each game winner instead of the traditional card pot given. Those funds will be put towards the three local scholarships Chapter AO gives.
All monies from the evening will also go back into the scholarship funds. Grand prize for the Bingo will either be a two-day fishing trip or two-day stay at the EJ Ranch on the Southfork. Light refreshments will be provided.
