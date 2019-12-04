The Cody Music Club is performing its annual Silver Tea program 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Christ Episcopal Church.
The free Christmas program is a fundraiser to support scholarships for the arts for student in the community. This year’s concert includes four choir numbers under the direction of Carissa French and an array of small group numbers performed by the club and members of the community.
Tea and treats will be served following the performance. Donations are appreciated.
