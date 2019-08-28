There’s no time to work with all of the events happening in Meeteetse during the Labor Day weekend.
The 107th celebration in the small town includes a full schedule of activities including local artisans’ craft fair, music, parade, rodeo, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, Chatelaine quilt display, book signing, youth stick rodeo and food vendors.
Events at the Meeteetse Museums
•Chatelaine Quilt Guild Show, Saturday-Monday: This exhibit features textiles created by local quilters from the Chatelaine Quilt Guild. The show includes 3-D as well as orthodox pieces. Admission is free.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Book signing, Monday.
Saturday
•9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Chatelaine Quilt Guild exhibit at museum
•Sidewalk chalk art at museum
•10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Craft fair at Bronco Nel’s (The Merc), Ferret Den, MVC and along boardwalk, and Senior Center.
•11 a.m. – Horseshoe tourney at Elkhorn Bar parking lot. Costs $20 to enter.
8 p.m. – Karaoke at Elkhorn Bar.
Sunday
•9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Chatelaine Quilt Guild exhibit at museum
•Sidewalk chalk art at museum.
•10 a.m. – Cornhole tourney at Elkhorn Bar parking lot. Costs $20 to enter.
•11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Craft fair at Bronco Nel’s (The Merc), Ferret Den, MVC, and along boardwalk and Senior Center.
•2 p.m. – Crawfish boil at Elkhorn Bar.
•5-7 p.m. – Dessert Happy Hour at Meeteetse Chocolatier.
Monday
•8-9 a.m. – Free community pancake breakfast at Senior Center sponsored by the LDS Church.
•8:30 a.m. – Parade lineup at school sign at corner of Idaho and Hayes.
•9 a.m. – Rodeo slack begins at rodeo grounds
•9 a.m. – Parade begins, “Women of Meeteetse”
•9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. – Chatelaine Quilt Guild exhibit at museum.
•Sidewalk chalk art at museum.
•10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Book signing at the museum by Nancy Weidel.
•10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft fair at Bronco Nel’s (The Merc), Ferret Den, MVC and along boardwalk and Senior Center.
•10:30 a.m.: Street games at fire hall after parade.
•11 a.m.: Money drop at fire hall.
•1:30 p.m.: Labor Day Big Horn Rodeo Circuit Finale Rodeo at rodeo grounds. Cost is $10.
•Frisbee 50/50 toss at rodeo grounds. Cost is $5.
•6 p.m.: Duck Race at Greybull bridge. Cost is $5.
Send photos to events@meeteetsewy.com.
Schedule is tentative and may change. For updates or changes, see Meeteetse Labor Day Celebration event on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.