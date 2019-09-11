Five Park County cowboys along with 42 other Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees will be honored Sept. 21-22 in Casper.
State induction ceremonies are open to the public. This year the event at the Casper Event Center coincides with the first ever Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl Legacy Week sanctioned by the state Legislature.
The WCHF divides the state into 10 geographic sections. Park County is part of Region 6, which also includes Big Horn and Washakie counties.
According to Region 6 chair Kim Decker, all five Region 6 new inductees are from Park County and have Cody connections. They received local recognition during the National Day of the American Cowboy July 20 in Meeteetse.
Jerry Lanchbury of Cody, whose father homesteaded land near Cottonwood Creek, is the only living inductee this year. Receiving posthumous recognition are the late Art Bales of Cody, Peter McCulloch from the Meeteetse and Cody areas, and C.W. and Dick Curtis, also from Cody,
Admission to a 6 p.m. Sept. 21 social at the Casper Ramkota Hotel is by donation. The casual evening of refreshments, cash bar and video presentations is a chance to visit with honored cowboys and their families from around the state.
The Ramkota is offering a special rate for people attending the WCHF activities. Call (307) 266-6000 for reservations.
Each inductee will receive special recognition during a Sunday ceremony at the Casper Events Center that includes silent and live auctions and a light luncheon.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program will begin at 11. Tickets, $30 per person, are available through the Casper Events Center box office at (800) 442-2256 or online at caspereventscenter.com/events.
Nominations were accepted statewide during January and February. Regional committees in 10 geographic sections of Wyoming reviewed nominations for inductees from their areas and forwarded 75 to the state board for consideration this year.
In May the WCHF Board of Directors named 43 men and four women to the Class of 2019. The 47 new selections bring the honoree total to 283 since the premiere induction in 2014.
Formed for exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame’s chief goal is to preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s rich working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state.
There is no brick and morter location. The WCHF highlights inductees’ contributions to Wyoming history by preserving stories and photos at wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Nominations for the Class of 2020 are available on the website.
