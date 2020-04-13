The Cody School District is joining the Be The Light! national campaign to honor health care workers, the Cody High School senior class and all those involved in extracurricular activities whose events were cancelled this spring.
The district will turn the football stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. Friday for 20 minutes and every Friday night thereafter through the school closure.
The timing is in honor of the class of 2020 – the 20 minutes ends at 20:20 military time.
People may then drive around the stadium and the surrounding block – while staying in cars to maintain social distancing – and honk to show support.
