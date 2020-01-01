Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Rachelle Andersen, $90; Jane Bell, $84; Timothy Duyck, $130; Jason Eastman, $145; Dona Raglione, $120; Peggy Clarke, $105; Jeffrey Arnold, $105; Robert Rodriguez, $88.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jonathan Hoskins, invalid driver’s license, $155; Shania Justice, $605; Brandon McGee, speeding and driving with a suspended license, $420; Eric Bartsch, use of controlled substance- second or subsequent offense, $655, Robert Heaney, operating vehicle without registration, $75; Jason Eastman, no seat belt, $25; Joshua Brice, invalid documents, $125; Douglas Blough, no seat belt, $25; Kea Schulz, invalid documents, $125; Christopher Guerrero, no proof of insurance, $500.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Kirsch, South St. Paul, Minn., $145; Carolyn Naftanel, Colorado Springs, Colo., $180; Jason Benson, Billings, $88.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Jones III, Sheridan, driving with a suspended license, $455; Robert Packer, Lander, invalid documents, $125; Jimmy Sagala, Anthony, Texas, failure to stop at port of entry, $125.
