Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Amanda Ferguson, no driver’s license, $75 fine, $10 court cost; Daniel Feketi, speeding, $89; Weston Roemmich, no registration, $70; Nicole Ferguson, fail to stop at sign, $60; Derek Cordes, speeding, $80; Joshua Micek, no registration, $70.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Susan Fuller, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Fuller, public intoxication, $500; Adriana Delacruz, possession electronic cigarettes or vaping devices, $100, $100 suspended, $10; Delacruz, second offense possession e-cigarettes or vaping devices, $100, $100 suspended, $10; George Albrecht III, public intox, bench warrant, two counts fail to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Mahlon Blough, Powell, fail to yield or stop at sign, crash, $150; Ronald Fowler, Lake Andes, S.D., drunk driving, $750, $10; Fowler, driving left of center line, $125; Harvey Willis, Powell, fail to yield entering or crossing roadway, crash, $160; Brenda Hurlburt, Powell, fail to yield left turn, crash, $160; August Vlak, Darien, Conn., improper backing, crash, $160; Jacob Lanchbury, McGregor, N.D., speed exhibition, $100; James Paben, Powell, fail to yield or stop at stop sign, $60; Geraldine Linton, Meeteetse, careless driving, crash, $150; Danna Lawson, Parker, Colo., speeding, $95; Victor Cruz, Fresno, Calf., speeding, $95; Amy Schroll, New Albany, Ohio, speeding, $117; Alejandro Pedraza, American Fork, Utah, speeding, $80.
