Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Keith Grant, $90; Robert Rodriguez, $88; Gordon Johnson, $88; Mackenzie Scott, $115; Merlin Hill, $90; Richard Fanning, $130; Laurel Ball, $105; Paul Rau, $90.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Guerrero, failure to provide proof of insurance, $500; Ashten Snyder, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Ryan Cheney, operating vehicle with improper equipment, $75; Joshua McDaniel, no seat belt, $25; Levi Gerlach, invalid documents, $125; Stephanie Lee, no seat belt, $25; Holly Holloway, no driver’s license, $125; Rae Edwards, invalid documents, $135; JD Stevenson, taking big or trophy game without a license, $235; Richard Tryder, failure to stop at stop sign, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Benson, Billings, $88; Barton Barkac, Billings, $88; Fahad Jhendar, Commerce City, Colo., $130; Christopher Heck, Laguna Niguel, Calif., $180; David Gard, Riverton, $155; Laurel Thompson, Greybull, $187; Donald Lewis, Thermopolis, $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anthony Sholar, Hampstead, N.C., theft under $1,000, $961; Fahad Jhendar, Commerce City, Colo., no child safety restraint, $65; Osman Abdenabi, Louisville, Ky., failure to stop at port of entry, $125; Jon Olko, Thousand Oaks, Calif., failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Jamey Bird, Cartwright, N.D., $25; Evan Snyder, Gahanna, Ohio, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Benjamin Wascom, Hageman, N.M., no auto insurance, $555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.