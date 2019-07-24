Verizon-Cellular Plus in Cody will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” president Adam Kimmet said. “We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies, so students start off the school year prepared and confident.”
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program is one that involves employees, customers and vendor partners. The company initiated an employee program to donate backpacks and is also accepting donations from guests in the stores.
Each backpack donated at one of the locations will be distributed to children in that area.
A child must be present with an adult to claim a free backpack and no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. There is a limited number available and backpacks will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus in Cody is at 1826 17th St., across from Albertsons.
Cellular Plus is a Verizon authorized retailer founded in 1998 and headquartered in Billings.
